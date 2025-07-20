A young South African lady wowed many people online when she shared her beautiful Zimbali trip with her girls

She and her girls had a lovely time and shared how much they spent in the course of nine days, including transportation

Social media users were stunned and communicated with the youngster in a thread of comments

A young South African lady on TikTok, Vee Martin, went viral after she broke down the total cost of her Zimbali trip.

A young lady stunned Mzansi when she broke down the total cost of her Zimbali trip. Image: @veemartin0

The Mzansi lady went on a road trip with her girlfriends in April and received a lot of questions from the public. Martin finally answered the most asked questions in a now-viral TikTok post.

She shared the breakdown of costs five days ago and made many people gasp after seeing the amount of money spent. The five girls enjoyed their vacation together and considered going back in December.

SA lady shares total cost of 9-day Zimbali trip

A young woman from Johannesburg stunned South Africa after she shared the amount of money she and her friends spent on their girls' trip to Zimbali. The five girls hired a Hyundai Staria for nine days for R10,986.

They booked accommodation for eight nights and paid R34,400. They bought groceries and ordered takeaways, which all cost R4000.

They went out partying for most of the trip and spent R3500 on alcohol. For activities, the girls spent R8000:

“Zimbali has a lot of pools, clubs, restaurants, and activities inside, so we only left the premises twice.”

The girls spent a total of R62, 886 on their trip:

“Sorry I took so long to post this. I had to go back and look for receipts. Anyways, I’m definitely going back this December.”

The youngster explained that the costs weren’t too bad for them:

“My dad covered a lot of the trip.”

South Africans were stunned by the amount of money spent in less than two weeks and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments.

See the TikTok post:

SA amazed by total cost of 9-day Zimbali trip

Social media users were gagged by how much the girls coughed up and said:

A group of ladies spent over R60K on their girls' trip to Zimbali. Image: @veemartin0

@usamke.commented:

“Yho! You lost me at transport.”

@Treasure Mngadi explained:

“Guys, it's not bad. R11k per person for that many days is reasonable.”

@MJ ᥫ᭡.shared:

“I say this with love, it could’ve been an international trip.”

@Landzyyy 🎀 was outraged:

“You only left Zimbali twice, and you still paid R10k for transport? What about an Uber?”

@Motso The BossLady👑 said:

“You’ve got the wrong audience, sisi, we have R10s to our names.”

@vanessa_mathebulaa wondered:

“But, guys, what do y’all do? Where do you get such money?”

@Vee Martin shared:

“My dad, my dad, my dad, and I work in construction.”

