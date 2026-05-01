A 19-year-old matric learner from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape died after allegedly collapsing on his way to Louwville High School. Fiano Swiers never made it through the school gates that morning, and the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Selective focus on stretcher against ambulance cars of emergency medical service. Image: Chalabala

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to the Son, his brother, Anthony van Rooyen, said the morning started like any other. Fiano was in good spirits as he got ready for school. Nothing about that day felt different or worrying to those around him.

Passersby found Fiano lying on the side of the road, struggling to breathe. By the time his family rushed to the scene, there was nothing anyone could do. He was already gone.

A life cut short before matric farewell

Van Rooyen described Fiano as a young man who lit up every room he walked into. The teen had been living with the family in Saldanha Bay for three years and had become like a true son and little brother to them all.

Van Rooyen told the Son that Fiano had big plans for his future. He wanted to join the army, the police force, or a Sea and Rescue unit one day. He also loved cutting hair and was passionate about soccer.

Just days before he died, his Afrikaans teacher recalled how proudly Fiano shared that he had achieved his best results for the quarter. His last words to his class were a promise to show everyone what he was truly made of. Fiano was also looking forward to his matric farewell later this year.

Louwville High School paid tribute to the learner on Facebook on 28 April 2026, saying his passing had left the entire school community heartbroken. The cause of his death is still being investigated.

See the post below:

Source: Briefly News