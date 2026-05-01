PepsiCo Apologises to South Africans Over ProNutro Formula Change and Pulls It From Shelves
PepsiCo has apologised to South Africans after its reformulated ProNutro sparked a massive backlash across the country. The manufacturer changed the recipe in April, rolling out a new version with less sugar to stores nationwide. Consumers pushed back hard, and the company listened.
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
PepsiCo confirmed it would temporarily pull ProNutro from shelves while it works on improvements. The manufacturer said mixability was the main issue it needed to sort out. South Africans should expect to see gaps on shelves for a while.
Mzansi wasn’t having it
Consumers flooded social media with complaints the moment the new product appeared in stores. Words like “awful” and “watery” came up repeatedly across platforms, including Reddit. Many said that the texture and flavour bore little resemblance to the cereal they grew up with.
The backlash was loud enough to draw in a well-known consumer journalist. PepsiCo acknowledged that the reformulation had led to noticeable changes in texture and taste. The company said that national consumer testing had been conducted before the launch.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The brand defended the new recipe on social media, saying it was the original pushed further. It said the updated version still delivers high energy, plant-based protein, and 13 vitamins and four minerals. The biggest shift is a 45% reduction in total sugar per 100g.
PepsiCo told consumers it would keep them updated as work on the recipe continues. The company asked South Africans for patience and thanked them for their honesty.
See the full report by bizcommunity here:
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za