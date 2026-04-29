“That’s a Monster”: Mzansi Reacts as Warmbad Woman Catches Nearly 5m Lazysnake in Facebook Clip
A Warmbad woman named Lize Marais left South Africa stunned after she caught a 4.7-metre African Lazysnake. She released the massive reptile safely onto a farm. Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control shared the clip on Facebook on 28 April 2026, and Mzansi had a lot to say.
The video spread fast after the snake removal page posted it online. People across the country could not believe what they were watching. The sheer size of the animal had everyone talking at once.
She’s got more guts than most
Even the snake removal page admitted Marais had more courage than they probably did. The company added that the African Lazysnake does not occur in the Western Cape, making the whole moment even more remarkable for those watching.
South Africans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from pure shock to total admiration. Many made it clear they would never go anywhere near something that size. Mzansi agreed on one thing, this woman is built differently.
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See the Facebook video below:
Mzansi reacts to the clip
Ulrike Nel commented:
“Wow, that's a monster. Well done!”
Bushsteel said:
“He is massive. I would love to see one in nature. From a distance, of course.”
Charl Krugel asked:
“Oh wow, Rambo has a sister?”
Henry van der Walt commented:
“Years ago, my friend and I caught one on a farm in Marble Hall and gave it to the slaughter park next to the zoo in Pretoria, which was 6.2 meters.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za