A Warmbad woman named Lize Marais left South Africa stunned after she caught a 4.7-metre African Lazysnake. She released the massive reptile safely onto a farm. Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control shared the clip on Facebook on 28 April 2026, and Mzansi had a lot to say.

Lize Marais with the snake. Image: Lize Marais

Source: Facebook

The video spread fast after the snake removal page posted it online. People across the country could not believe what they were watching. The sheer size of the animal had everyone talking at once.

She’s got more guts than most

Even the snake removal page admitted Marais had more courage than they probably did. The company added that the African Lazysnake does not occur in the Western Cape, making the whole moment even more remarkable for those watching.

South Africans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from pure shock to total admiration. Many made it clear they would never go anywhere near something that size. Mzansi agreed on one thing, this woman is built differently.

See the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Ulrike Nel commented:

“Wow, that's a monster. Well done!”

Bushsteel said:

“He is massive. I would love to see one in nature. From a distance, of course.”

Charl Krugel asked:

“Oh wow, Rambo has a sister?”

Henry van der Walt commented:

“Years ago, my friend and I caught one on a farm in Marble Hall and gave it to the slaughter park next to the zoo in Pretoria, which was 6.2 meters.”

Source: Briefly News