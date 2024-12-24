South Africans instantly fell in love with a dreamy and cosy Airbnb in the Eastern Cape and made plans to visit

The views are immaculate, and the cabin gives off English countryside vibes that promise a whimsical atmosphere

People often feel guilty when taking time off from work to rest, but vacation time is essential to recharge and come back stronger

People have made plans to make the most out of their holidays this festive season before going back to work or school.

Mzansi fell in love with a dreamy vacation cabin in the Easter Cape. Image: @beingbee7

Source: TikTok

The beaches have been packed since the summer started, and groove culture has reached its peak.

SA mesmerised by dreamy Eastern Cape Airbnb

One of the best ways to breathe and reboot is to take some time off from work and go on a short vacation. Taking a break from your daily routine can be stressful but very beneficial for your overall well-being.

South Africans gushed over a whimsical Airbnb in Joubertina, Eastern Cape after seeing it on TikTok. A weekend stay at the cabin costs R2700, and three-course meals are an extra R1K for the three-day trip.

The Birch Cabin in Twee Riviere is located in front of a lake and has a gorgeous mountain view at the back. The interior is filled with vintage pieces, making the place look more homier.

See the house below:

Mzansi fell in love with a dreamy cabin in the Eastern Cape. Image: @beingbee7

Source: TikTok

Signs you need a break from work and its benefits

Taking a break may be a great challenge for various reasons, but your body will always notify you when it’s time to rest:

You’re feeling stressed

Constantly thinking about work

Minor inconveniences become major annoyances

Little to no rest on weekends/ after work

Work no longer excites you

You’re feeling jaded by work and colleagues

You dread going to work

Feeling like you’re missing out on quality time with family and friends

Most conversations are about work

Benefits of taking time off

Reducing stress

Decluttering your mind

Improving your motivation

Bettering mental and physical health

Increase job satisfaction

Increased energy and mental capacity

Mzansi reacts to tranquil Airbnb in Eastern Cape

Social media users shared their thoughts on the lovely vacation home:

@k.bby🇿🇦(🇵🇸🇨🇩) needed a companion:

“I’m saving this for when I get a boyfriend so I can go with him.”

@shamwary 🇵🇸 thought the place was too beautiful ever to go back home:

“Okay, but what happens when I refuse to leave?”

@Dr I don’t shave anymore 🥰 shared:

“The problem is I wouldn’t want to check out until I have read all those books.”

@Nicole posted:

“I got engaged here.”

@Lumi.za wrote:

“I’m so Obsessed with cabins.”

@letso highlighted:

“This is so pretty; it kind of looks like the English countryside.”

@yt : tamera thabi 🦦 was blown away:

“Oh, what a dream!”

