“My Fav Must Try Spots”: Hun Plugs Mzansi With Top 8 Places to Visit in Johannesburg This Festive
- A lady hopped on her TikTok to plug Mzansi with some of the most affordable and cool places to visit festive
- The travel queen and lifestyle content creator shared nine budget-friendly spots to spend the summer at in Johannesburg
- Social media users appreciated the plug and created a conversation of over 188 comments
South Africans are all geared up for the festive season and sharing exciting things to do with family and friends.
People from Johannesburg received a list of cool places to try out before the summer ends.
Hun plugs SA with budget-friendly places this festive
The summer break is upon us, and beaches are already packed. South Africans showed off their excitement for the festive season by going all out during the massive Black Friday sale.
A travel and lifestyle content creator shared a list of places to try out in Johannesburg without breaking the bank. A group of family and friends can visit the spots:
"Here are some of my favourite places to experience this festive season in Johannesburg. I have been to Gold Reef City three times already, and it is an adventurous place to tick off your bucket list when it comes to feeding your adrenaline rush! Try the Golden Loop, tower of Terror and the anaconda today. The entrance is free on your birthday—10/10 experience.
"If you love roller skating, then go to Roll Egoli. The place is in Bryanston, and you can enjoy yourself all day and evening with no time limit. The place has refreshments and rents out roller skates for R145.
"Enjoy this summer at Prison Break in Lionehill for some delicious food while painting a pot plant at the Create stall. The entrance is free.
"For arcade lovers, Cracker Zacs is the perfect playland for adults with various games like bowling and many more. This is where you get to live and cherish your inner child.
"Market lovers will enjoy 4 Ways Farmers Market to taste different food from different cultures.
"Painters and creatives can visit Art Jamming Melrose Arch to express their creativity."
See the places below:
Mzansi reacts to affordable places to visit this festive
Social media users appreciated the plug and shared their thoughts in the comments:
@bile🎀🎀🎀 explained:
"Gold Reef is R265 per person, and it's open from Wednesday to Sunday. You must book tickets online only; they are not available at the gate."
@Tobirama Senju wrote:
"I'm broke, but I'll make things happen."
@archivedbyl0nzo trolled:
"It looks like every day is my birthday."
@annettem_ was grateful for the plug:
"Perfect timing! Thanks, love."
@0sbourn was excited:
"These are some dope recommendations for Dezember."
@MizzLAA said:
"Thank you, kind stranger."
@Kgothatso Mkhumbeni shared:
"A must try, thanks, ma'am."
