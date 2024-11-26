The festive season is only a couple of days away, and many South And have started shopping

People have prepared their Christmas wish lists and made the effort to start ticking some of the items off

In a recent clip making its rounds on TikTok, a ridiculous number of people queued in the hot sun for a chance to shop at a Nike store

The upcoming Black Friday sales will set the tone for this year’s festive season shopping.

Mzansi was stunned by Joburg people standing in long queues to shop at Nike. Image: @phumla_randela

Source: TikTok

Christmas is less than a month away, and South Africans have started filling up their trolleys.

Mzansi shops for Christmas during Black Friday

The end of November is one of Mzansi’s favourite times of the year because of the insane Black Friday sales. With Christmas around the corner, South Africans are hoping to hit a great bargain this coming weekend.

Some stores have already marked down their stock for the big sale, and people are taking advantage of it while it lasts. People from Johannesburg woke up early to queue at the Nike factory in Woodmead.

The early birds wanted a head start on grabbing cool clothes and sneakers at a marked-down price. The anaconda-like queue filled up the parking lot with determined shoppers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by endless line outside Nike factory

Social media users were amazed by the determined shoppers and commented:

@Boutique...inbox for more info realised:

“People have money, yoh!”

@Phumla Randela said:

“It’s self-torture, honestly; there are Nike shops everywhere.”

@Phumla Randela explained:

“Today, apparently, people started waiting in the queue from half six.”

@Bongani Dladla plugged Mzansi:

“Woodmead Nike now mostly sells Ugly sports tekkies, but Superbalist & Office London has a range of better deals online.”

Hun finds Cotton On jeans at PEP for much less

Briefly News also reported that a hun was stunned when she spotted one of Cotton On's items at PEP for much less than its original price. The fashion guru plugged her 1.2K followers with the necessary info to secure the product and save money.

Social media users wondered how PEP could openly sell another brand's clothes and shared their thoughts in the comments.

