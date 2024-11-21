A hun was stunned when she spotted one of Cotton On's items at PEP for much less than its original price

The fashion guru plugged her 1.2K followers with the necessary info to secure the product and save money

Social media users wondered how PEP could openly sell another brand's clothes and shared their thoughts in the comments

A fashion guru was baffled after she spotted one of Cotton On's trendy jeans at a much more affordable price in a different store.

Mzansi was stunned to see Cotton On jeans sold at PEP for way less. Image: @kanyiisa_magqabii

Source: TikTok

The lifestyle content creator vlogged her shopping experience to add to her convincing fashionista content on TikTok.

Mzansi baffled by PEP selling Cotton On clothes

South African fashion enthusiasts had many questions after one of their internet besties showed off PEP's latest collection. Kanyisa Magqabi vlogged her shopping experience for her TikTok followers to enjoy.

As she was trying to find cool pieces to add to her wardrobe, the fashion guru's eyes widened at the sight of a pair of Cotton On jeans sold at PEP. She could not believe her eyes and documented her findings.

The trousers were much more affordable, retailing for R300, a R400 difference from its original price of R700. The hun captioned her video:

"One thing about PEP is they will always try for the girlies; they will always have gems."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to PEP selling Cotton On cargo pants

Social media users were stunned and commented:

@Quita explained:

"Those who say it's the same price clearly don't shop at Cotton on as of recent; those can easily be R800."

@𝓞𝓵𝔀𝓮𝓽𝓱𝓾🤍 highlighted:

"Jam clothing, too."

@Leila shermy cried:

"I have the same pants, and I bought them for R600. My heart breaks every day."

@S'nethemba commented:

"I love Pep because you can't buy jeans for R400 just for them to wear out after two weeks."

@Semoune shared:

"The other day, I saw American Eagle pants at PEP."

@💖💖🌺🌺 said:

"I bought this at Cotton On, and now I'm just mad, mad."

@her commented:

"This is way cheaper."

Lady transforms kitchen with PEP homeware

Briefly News also reported that a well-known plug queen from Mzansi has shared a new chic tip for a classier kitchen with PEP. Oyama, the plugger, showed homeowners how to elevate their kitchens without breaking the bank.

The lady shows off how her new PEP jars have enormously contributed to her luxurious spice rack.

Source: Briefly News