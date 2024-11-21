A Limpopo Grade 10 genius young man invented a vehicle that uses water as petrol

The boy was captured in a TikTok video successfully driving the vehicle that used water as fuel

The online community reacted to the clip, with many calling for the young man to be protected with his idea

A Limpopo Grade 10 pupil invented a water-fueled car. Images: @coolstorybru.

A young genius from Limpopo invented a water-powered vehicle, leaving the internet stunned.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @coolstorybru_, the Grade 10 teenager can be seen driving a car that uses water as fuel. It drove smoothly. At some point, he was captured pouring water into it to show off how it works.

The young man thought of this idea when he was in Grade 7 to provide a solution to the rapid increase in fuel prices at that time. The man is truly a talented and clever one and no one can deny that.

Limpopo teenager invents car that uses water as fuel

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi impressed by the young man

The video gained over 1 million views, with many online users expressing how impressed they were. See the comments below:

@kage michi said:

"He should be protected."

@Wendy Ivy wrote:

"Wow, this could change everything! Can't believe a Grade 10 learner did this!"

@vanessawyatt467 expressed:

"Poor child, I hope that he doesn't 'disappear' 🙏🏻 God protect him.💞"

@Harry Swart commented:

"Brilliant.!!!!"

@Phoenix Rising loved:

"Love this."

@Wikus @ Vape Dragon commented:

"The first guy that build a car running on H2O disappeared. Cause these major fuel companies won't allow it."

@Sivs 🤍 said:

"Don't let him go to a high rise building in CPT.....if you know, you know 🤷🏾‍♀️."

