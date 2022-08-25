A heartwarming video showing Kieran Davidson going for a driving lesson with his father has gone viral

Davidson's father shows incredible patience with his son, who isn't very confident behind the steering wheel on the public road

The internet loved the dad's reactions to Kieran's driving and it resulted in a beautiful and entertaining video

Vlogger Kieran Davidson recorded a driving lesson he took with his dad; the internet can't believe his father showed that level of patience.

Kieran Davidson navigates the public road with his father in a driving lesson. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

It's arguably one of the most stressful situations: a parent taking their child for a driving lesson.

One young man decided to record the scenario, and the footage is hilarious as his father goes on a journey of different emotions throughout the video.

The New Zealand youngster's viral video was posted on Facebook by LADbible NZ, and the three-minute-long clip has garnered close to one million views.

Kieran struggles with pulling away from an intersection as his father assists him with the process of clutch control, throttle application and how to use a handbrake, reports KD Vlogs.

Kieran's videos are so popular he has amassed over 26 000 subscribers on YouTube.

Watch the clip below:

Have a look at some of the reactions from viewers:

Karen Nelmes said:

"The dad was so good, nothing was worrying him at all, he was great, I would have been getting out and driving myself, lol!"

Jennie Sara Evelina Söderman said:

"That father is so patient. I would be in absolute panic. P.S. I think he looks and sounds a bit like Alan Rickman..."

Shehrbano Hamdani said:

"Oh my goodness! That was so hilarious but I salute his dad for showing tremendous patience in such reckless driving practice."

Source: Briefly News