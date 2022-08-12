Nestar, a South African telematics company, has produced data that suggests female drivers are better than their male counterparts

The result was calculated on the number of car accidents, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and harsh cornering

According to Netstar's data women drivers performed better than men across all the parameters recorded by the company

South African female drivers are better than men when it comes to harsh driving style and vehicle impacts.

Data suggest female drivers perform better when behind the wheel than their male counterparts. Image: Getty stock

Source: UGC

According to Netstar, the company honed in on four areas: vehicle impacts, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and harsh cornering among its female and male clients. The result was that women were superior to men in every area.

Netstar describes vehicle impacts as including hitting potholes, pavements, or other vehicles. The data shows that 1.3% of the total number of the telematics company's female clients were involved in vehicle impacts in comparison to 1.4% for men.

Female drivers also performed better in the harsh braking, harsh acceleration and harsh cornering with 13.2% of women compared to 18.8% of men judged to have performed worse.

Netstar Chief Technology Officer Cliff de Wit says:

"The findings indicate that our female customers drove better than our male during the four months that we measured, the data was gathered using Netstar telematics – a combination of vehicle sensors, GPS, and telecommunications technology, and supports emerging offerings like usage-based vehicle insurance and underwriting.”

According to the New York Times, women caused less road deaths in comparison to men. The research was conducted across a 10-year period and a total of 14 425 accidents in the United Kingdom.

