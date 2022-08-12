A video of a mountain-load of goods attached to a taxi has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the car carrying all sorts of goods and objects fastened onto its roof and back

While it is unclear where the incident occurred, South African users couldn’t help but reprimand the brave driver

One gutsy driver pushed his vehicle to the ultimate limits, leaving many South Africans scratching their heads at his method and confidence.

A video posted by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook shows a minibus vehicle carrying an unbelievably large load of goods on its body.

A video shows how an unidentified driver pushed his poor taxi to the limit. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/ Facebook

Large containers, plastic ware, boxes, chairs, mattresses, and other undeniable goods can be seen tied to the taxi which proceeds to drive slowly as it leaves a petrol filling station.

Shu, one can only wonder how on earth that mountain of goods was secured on that poor car and whether or not it made it to its destination in one piece.

The Facebook post was captioned:

“Something that South African taxis about to implement here.”

However, judging by the comments, several South African social media users beg to differ as many reprimanded the driver for pulling such a stunt with one person even referring to it as “vehicle abuse”.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Andrea Mhotsha replied:

“Judgement awaits this driver in heaven.”

Ash Butau said:

“Imagine having 4 people saying short left on the same street and all their belongings are on the bottom.”

Sbusiso Lwazi Matomela commented:

“You wouldn't go far with this. .”

Maanda Mukhethwa replied:

“Lol this can never happen in South Africa. Our Taxi drivers love their vehicles.”

Scelamandla Native Tikana remarked:

“Aibo! Vehicle abuse if there's such.”

