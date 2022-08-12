A truck driver almost took the lives of many when he clearly seemed to have no care for the rules of the road

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the clip showing the truck driving recklessly and almost colliding with multiple vehicles

The people of Mzansi have reached their breaking point with terrible truck drivers and demand justice

While people understand that driving a truck is a monotonous and tough job, that does not give them the right to put other people’s lives in danger. A video of a reckless truck drive sparked anger in many.

Often truck drivers are the causes of many accidents but are the ones to come out without a scratch and often zero consequence. The people of Mzansi are tired.

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the clip showing a huge side tipper truck doing multiple illegal things on the N2 near Hluhluwe. At one point the truck came head-on with both a car and another truck, it could have been catastrophic.

The person in the clip explains:

“He has overtaken on solid lines, trucks and a few cars have had to completely slow down. Overtaking on blind rises & when a car flashes or a truck flashes at him he would stick his hand out the window.”

The people of Mzansi have had enough of reckless truck drivers

Unfortunately, this is the norm on many highways. A lot of Mzansi citizens have experienced this and almost come head-on with one of these careless truck drivers. People are sick and tired of them getting away with this kind of driving.

Take a look at some of the furious comments:

@Ntulo_Entle said:

“I honestly think heavy truckers deserve a heavy fines and some suspended sentences because of fatalities that follows on their accidents.”

@topbin_football said:

“How hard is it to get number plates and charge these people? I see it every day on Twitter but how many actually face justice.”

@injulabuchopho said:

“They do as they please on that N2 that’s why there accidents every week because of this reckless driving.”

@motomokg said:

