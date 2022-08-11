A viral video shows a truck stuck beneath a bridge in Germiston, Gauteng

The clip's caption says many truck drivers have been caught out by the bridge's height restriction

Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck offers expert advice on how trucking companies can insure their drivers are aware of their vehicles' height

A video of a truck stuck underneath a bridge in Germiston, Gauteng has gone viral, with South Africans giving their opinions on social media.

Source: UGC

The video was loaded on SA Trucker's Facebook page and shows a motorist's view of the incident. The driver of the truck is at the rear assessing the situation.

Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck spoke exclusively to Briefly News and says:

"For trucking companies, it is important that drivers are fully aware of their height and with limitations, we accept that drivers might at times drive in areas they are not familiar with."

Jonck says there are ways to avoid these types of incidents repeating themselves:

"Fleet managers can assist drivers with proper route assessments and identification of areas with specific hazards such as low overhead bridges, poor road surfaces etc."

Source: Briefly News