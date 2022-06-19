Video footage of a truck driver nonchalantly busy on his phone behind the wheel of the large vehicle has gone viral

The driver's reaction is captured as he realises he is losing control of the truck and cannot save the vehicle from crashing

Thankfully he is wearing a seatbelt and didn't get tossed around the cabin but his employer will know exactly what the cause of the crash is thanks to the video footage

More and more truck companies are fitting cameras inside the cabin to focus on their drivers, and new viral footage shows why as a driver plays on his phone.

Viral Video Shows How a Sa Truck Driver’s Life Flashed Before His Eyes as He Breaks a Crucial Rule of the Road

The video uploaded by SA Trucker's Facebook page has close to 80 000 views. It shows a driver completely focused on his phone instead of the road ahead of him. Within a split second the driver loses focus on the phone and realises he's in trouble.

But the damage has been done and the truck evidently tips and items in the cab go flying around including the driver. According to DavidBryantLaw.com, texting is qualifies as using a mobile phone and is the same as talking on the phone.

Watch the video below:

A bakkie and a truck collided head-on in a huge crash in Mpumalanga

A heart-stopping moment was caught on video after a bakkie driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a truck on the N11 in Mpumalanga, Briefly News reports.

The video was posted on the SA Trucker Facebook page and pointed out that the truck driver was not wearing his seatbelt. The bakkie caught fire after the high-speed impact. The truck overturned and the driver was flung around the cab which can be seen in the video below.

A high number of road crashes are caused by human error. This makes it important to focus while driving as a lack of concentration for a moment can cause an accident.

