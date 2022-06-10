Dashcam footage shows the moment a bakkie causes a head-on crash on the N11 in Mpumalanga

The video of incident is taken from inside the truck's cab and shows the driver brace himself for the moment of impact

The accident was caused after a farm worker who was driving the bakkie reportedly lost control of the vehicle, both drivers survived the high-speed crash

A heart-stopping moment was caught on video after a bakkie driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a truck on the N11 in Mpumalanga.

Dashcam footage shows the truck driver before the moment of impact in a head-on collision. Image: SA Trucker / Facebook

The video was posted on the SA Trucker Facebook page who pointed out that the truck driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

According to SA Trucker the bakkie caught fire after the high-speed impact. The truck overturned and the driver was flung around the cab which can be seen in the video below.

A high number of road crashes are caused by human error, according to Avbob. This makes it important to focus while driving as a lack of concentration for a moment can cause an accident.

SA truck driver loses control while speeding on dangerous road leaving destruction in its wake

Dashcam footage shows the moment a truck loses its trailer after its driver shows little regard for the rules of the road and decides on dangerous driving, Briefly News reports.

Another South African truck driver is in the spotlight after causing a crash on local roads while overtaking another truck. Dashcam footage from inside and outside the truck shows the driver losing control of the trailer as it dislodges from the vehicle. There is debris littered the road.

A local truck company has sufficient evidence from cameras on the vehicle to charge its employee with negligent driving.

