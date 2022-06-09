A video of a heavy-duty truck smashing a hole into the road has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip shared on TikTok, a driver following from behind is seen quickly stopping in the nick of time as the hole cracks open

Several netizens were left shaken at the footage and flooded the post with praises for the alert driver

One sharp driver was spared his life and damage to his car by keeping a safe following distance behind a heavy-duty truck.

In a video shared on TikTok by @blendolendo, the truck is seen driving on a road and approaching a speed hump. As he drives over the hump, the back of his vehicle hits on the road hard, smashing a hole into the tar.

A quick thinking driver stopped as the road collapsed right front of him. Image: @blendolendo/TikTok

The sedan following from behind quickly comes to a halt right in front of the large hole. He is seen backing away slowly before the video ends.

Many netizens were left both shaken and impressed by the incident, as many commended the sedan driver on his alertness and safe driving.

Check out the video and the comments below:

Brittany remarked:

“Okay, but that reaction time was impressive. I would have been a goner. ”

appelboom735 replied:

“That’s why you have to keep your distance from the car in front of you .”

Daggersheim said:

“The way he just backs up slowly .”

Nabzak shared:

“Passed your driving test .”

kalkrist12 commented:

“Wow the person taking the video, what a coincidence.”

Greg Wells responded:

“That's what the potholes look like where I live.”

Rita V Kiraly said:

“Why you should keep the distance behind other cars.”

Biker narrowly escapes getting hit by a truck

In another story, Briefly News reported that an anxiety-raising video was shared online of a biker who managed to evade death in the nick of time. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by online user @MeetPrisha on Sunday, 6 March, and has over a million views.

The clip, which appears to be taken by dashcam footage, shows heavy rainfall on a busy highway before a man on a bike appears and abruptly falls to the ground.

He quickly gets up in an attempt to get away from the oncoming traffic before a massive truck crosses his path. His guardian angel must have been smiling upon him as he manages to miss the truck just before it could collide with him.

