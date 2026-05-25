Thandiswa Mazwai was heartbroken as she looked back on the past few months, saying 2026 has been a difficult and emotionally taxing year for her

The legendary singer reflected on the heartache she experienced, from her sister's sudden hospitalisation to the deaths that hit close to home, all in the space of three months

Fans and peers flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages to King Tha as she navigates the trauma from the past months

Thandiswa Mazwai shared a heartbreaking story about her trauma from the past months. Images: thandiswamazwai

Source: Twitter

Legendary singer Thandiswa "King Tha" Mazwai has left fans heartbroken after opening up about how deeply painful and difficult 2026 has been for her so far.

Taking a moment to look back at the past few months on 24 May, the award-winning singer revealed that the year has taken a massive emotional toll on her well-being.

She reflected on a devastatingly heavy three-month period that was filled with constant trauma, from the terrifying shock of her sister Ntsiki's sudden hospitalisation for Malaria, to losing three people who were incredibly close to her heart, including legendary publicist and cultural pioneer, Maria McLoy.

"This year has been so hard, yazi. In Feb, my nephew was murdered in his bed at home. In March, Ntsiki was hospitalised with malaria for almost a month. May, Maria died, and so did my only uncle."

Having recently marked her 50th birthday in March, Thandiswa said she has had to set her celebrations and travel plans aside to focus on her family and her own emotional recovery.

The milestone year, which was meant to be filled with joy, reflection, and adventures, was quickly overshadowed by consecutive family emergencies. King Tha explained that the sheer weight of handling her sister's medical crisis while simultaneously grieving the sudden loss of close loved ones left her with very little room to celebrate.

"No 50th birthday celebrations, no travel as I had planned, just heartache."

Read Thandiswa Mazwai's emotional post below.

Social media heartbroken by Thandiswa Mazwai's post

Peers and supporters gathered in the comment section to offer words of comfort, strength, and healing prayers to Thandiswa Mazwai and her family.

Singer Donald (In Denial) said:

"I’m really sorry you’re experiencing this much pain, Ausi. I do wish you better days ahead."

KamaBaliwe posted:

"This hurts. May their souls rest in peace."

baloyi31560 wrote:

"I'm sorry, my beautiful sister. God will come through for you."

Thandiswa Mazwai reflects on the emotional toll 2026 has had on her. Image: thandiswamazwai

Source: Twitter

breastlessAfrik comforted Thandiswa Mazwai:

"I am so sorry that you have experienced so much grief and emotional pain since February, Thandiswa. Sending you and your circle of love gentle care and holding as you all navigate your individual and collective mourning for your departed family and friends."

Khaulux posted:

"Sorry, queen, sometimes, it's just how life is. Let’s hope it only gets better from here on."

LimpopoGirly added:

"So sorry, Sisi, sometimes we plan, but God decides. Love and light."

Thandiswa Mazwai speaks on her unique art piece

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the painting Thandiswa Mazwai claims to have in her house.

The legendary singer had fans in stitches after revealing that her sister created the painting, which was inspired by a dish by Lorna Maseko.

Source: Briefly News