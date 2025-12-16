Ntsiki Mazwai joined the festivities to celebrate her sister Thandiswa's recent award wins

Coming from sweeping the floor with multiple wins at the South African Music Awards, Ntsiki and Thandiswa recorded a cute video to celebrate her accolades

Fans and followers gathered in the comment section with congratulatory messages and gushed over the gorgeous Mazwai sisters

Ntsiki Mazwai praised Thandiswa after winning multiple SAMAs. Image: thandiswamazwai

South African poet and podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai could barely contain her excitement as she celebrated her sister Thandiswa's wins at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Taking to her Twitter (X) page on Monday, 15 December 2025, the MOYA Podcast host shared a cheerful video featuring her big sister, celebrating her accolades.

"My sister, the cleaner. Year of the King," she captioned.

In the 21-second clip, Ntsiki announced that she wanted to celebrate her sister's multiple awards, referring to her as "My sister, the cleaner," while Thandiswa enthusiastically cheered, "Ndiwinile (I won)."

Ntsiki Mazwai celebrates her sister Thandiswa's four wins at the SAMAs. Images: ntsikimazwai, thandiswamazwai

The former Bongo Maffin member dominated the night with four awards at the prestigious ceremony on 14 December.

She was awarded the Female of the Year, Best African Adult Contemporary Album, Best Produced Album, and Best Engineered Album awards for her highly acclaimed album, Sankofa, released on 10 May 2024.

Like Ntsiki, fans and followers celebrated King Tha's huge wins in the comment section and echoed Ntsiki’s sentiments, hailing the Zabalaza singer as a true South African icon.

Watch Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai's video below.

Fans celebrate Thandiswa Mazwai

Supporters gathered to celebrate King Tha's wins. Read some of their comments below.

KANI_ELDER said:

"Congratulations, Thandiswa, my beautiful Afrikan princess. Well done, Elder."

burns___ showed love to Thandiswa Mazwai:

"Congratulations to her. Her win is our win because we love her."

MajolaII_ wrote:

"Well deserved. Her longevity in the industry is telling."

Hymie_Eye praised Thandiswa Mazwai:

"She also received an award at the GQ Men of the Year 2025. What an icon!"

Fans congratulated Thandiswa Mazwai on her multiple SAMA award wins. Image: thandiswamazwai

Meanwhile, others couldn't help but gush over the talented Mazwai sisters' ageless beauty

NancyNkosi3 wrote:

"You are both so pretty, man. Congratulations, sisi."

ZamandosiK36531 posted:

"Beautiful sisters. You won the Best Skin competition, too!"

VusimuziMkhwan1 gushed over the Mazwai sisters:

"Y'all are so beautiful."

Thato_Rachidi added:

"Beautiful ladies."

The heartwarming celebration between the Mazwai sisters serves as a beautiful reminder of their enduring bond and collective impact on South African culture. With a career spanning decades and a fresh haul of SAMA trophies, Thandiswa Mazwai continues to prove that her artistry is timeless.

