The 31st South African Music Awards honoured artists across multiple genres at a star-studded ceremony in Johannesburg

Rapper 25K won his first SAMA, while Thandiswa Mazwai dominated the night with multiple awards for Sankofa

Amapiano, Afro pop and traditional music were among the genres celebrated at SAMA31

Thandiswa Mazwai dominated the SAMAs. Image: Thandiswa Mazwai

The 31st annual South African Music Awards (SAMA31) took place on Sunday at the Gallagher Convention Centre, where the country’s most celebrated artists gathered to honour excellence in music.

The prestigious ceremony recognised musicians across multiple genres, highlighting the diversity, creativity and depth of South Africa’s music industry.

This year’s awards saw a mix of first-time winners and seasoned icons walking away with trophies.

Rapper 25K earned his maiden SAMA, while legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai dominated several key categories. Rising stars and genre pioneers were also acknowledged for projects that resonated with fans over the past year.

25K wins his first Sama with a powerful hip hop album

One of the night’s standout moments belonged to 25K, who won Best Hip Hop Album for Loyal To The Plug: The Life & Times of Don Kilograms.

The album has been praised for its gritty storytelling and polished production, offering listeners a glimpse into the rapper’s life and evolution.

The win marks a major milestone for 25K, who recently performed at Travis Scott's Castle Lite Experience Pre-Party.

Why Thandiswa Mazwai’s Sankofa dominates the awards?

Veteran artist Thandiswa Mazwai made a triumphant return with her fourth studio album, Sankofa, released after nearly a decade-long hiatus.

The project earned her Best African Adult Contemporary Album, Best Produced Album and Best Engineered Album.

Rich in African musical influences and layered with social and personal commentary, Sankofa reaffirmed Thandiswa’s status as one of South Africa’s most influential and respected musicians.

Amapiano, Afro pop and dance music claim their moment

Amapiano heavyweight Kelvin Momo continued his winning streak by taking Best Amapiano Album for Ntsako.

Sjava claimed Best Afro Pop Album with Isibuko (Deluxe), a project that blends traditional storytelling with modern production.

Dlala Thukzin won Best Dance Album for Finally Famous Too, a collection of energetic tracks that dominated clubs and radio stations.

Maskandi, gqom and traditional sounds remain strong

Traditional and regional sounds also received recognition.

Khuzani won Best Maskandi Album for Angidlali Nezngane, further cementing his position as a leading figure in the genre.

Durban-based producer Goldmax took home Best Gqom Album for Play At Your Own Risk.

Which international artist wins the Rest of Africa Award?

Beyond South Africa’s borders, Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr claimed the Rest of Africa Award for The Year I Turned 21.

The album has enjoyed widespread support across the continent, further establishing her as one of Africa’s most influential young artists.

Faith-based and contemporary music round off the night

Faith and contemporary music categories rounded off the awards.

Ayanda Ntanzi won the Best Traditional Faith Music Album for According to Grace, A One Man Show.

Takie Ndou earned the Best Contemporary Faith Music Album for The Glory.

Spoegwolf won Best Contemporary Music Album for Eindbestemming.

Makhadzi Entertainment secured Best Traditional Music Album for Miracle Child.

Maskandi king Khuzani also scooped an award. Image: Khuzani Mpungose

