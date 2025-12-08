It was a night of glitz, glam, style and talent at the 2025 TikTok Sub-Saharan Awards, which took place at The Forum

A new era of content creators, each one of them who is uniquely gifted at what they do, shone bright at the awards ceremony, which was helmed by Bontle Modiselle-Moloi

South African content creators were among those who were recognised at this prestigious event, with only one winning an award

Briefly News spoke with some of the nominees, who confirmed TikTok's commitment to providing a platform for talented creators

It was a night etched into the memories of some of TikTok's best content creators. The glitz and the glam were just the icing on the cake at the annual TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards.

Some of Africa's best creators were crowned at the awards ceremony, which happened in Johannesburg on 6 December 2025.

Hosting the event was the multi-talented dancer, choreographer and actress Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, with the talented Thuli P making sure guests were on their feet with her fire set.

The red carpet was taken care of with Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani giving nominees and the esteemed guests a warm welcome. Lighting up the stage, the new kid on the block, Lordkez, performed her hot song Aweh, to the talented Thabsie performing a medley of some of her biggest songs, and lastly, Ciza gave Mzansi a taste of his new music, while making them sing along to his megahit Isaka (6 am).

Who won at the TikTok Sub-Saharan Awards?

While some of the South African creators were runner-ups in their respective categories, Malumfoodie was the only Mzansi creator to walk away with a gong. The talented chef won the award for Food Creator of the Year, while Ghanaian chef Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye was the runner-up.

Nigeria did a fairly clean sweep this year, with the majority of the categories having been dominated by the talented rising stars.

Taking the biggest award for the night, the Creator of the Year was Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim, who goes by the handle @diaryofanortherncook. In disbelief and in complete awe, the Nigerian cook, who leaves the world salivating at the authentic Nigerian cuisine, accepted her award and gave her family a major shoutout.

More winners include: Storyteller of the Year, won by Brian Nwana, Video of the Year, won by Fanuel John Masamaki, Rising Star of the Year recognised two creators, @tunero_animations and Esther Francis as the runner-up, and the Social Impact Creator of the Year, followed the same trend with Dejoke Ogunbiyi winning the trophy and Sinethemba Masinga (ufarmjulia) receiving the runner-up spot.

The Sports Creator of the Year was won by John Maingi Mbugua, and the Entertainment Creator of the Year was Belove Olocha, with South African commentator Jabu MacDonald taking second place. Finally, the Artist of the Year was Crown Uzama, better known as Laho hitmaker Shallipopi.

If you missed the festivities, be sure to catch the festivities during the rebroadcast exclusively on TikTok LIVE on 11 December at 20:00 SAST.

Briefly News speaks to some of the creators

Briefly News got the opportunity to attend the show and speak to some of the creators who were nominated at the show. Entertainment commentator Jabu MacDonald, whose platform boasts 97.2K followers, said it took a while for him to process this nomination.

On what made this nod meaningful for him, Jabu said, "There were moments where I felt like I was overlooked. This nomination came at a time when I was a bit confused about what my next move should be. Or whether I was doing a good job. Gid would be giving me signs, and this was one of the biggest ones."

Foodie Mpruedie, with 1.1M followers, was nominated under the Food Creator of the Year. Nompumelelo 'Mprue' Nkosi told Briefly News that a nomination is more than an affirmation that a creator is walking down the right path.

"It is affirmation that I'm doing great. So I'm quiet excited. One thing about TikTok, they know how to host. The hospitality, the drinks and just the vibe."

Bafana Mthembu, who was nominated under Rising Star of the Year, said the awards were an opportunity for him to connect with other creators and enjoy the good music and the good vibes. Although he did not win, the nomination served as an affirmation that he is on the right path.

While strutting the red carpet in a shimmery grey number, surprise guest presenter Mihlali Ndamase said she was dressed by her very own store, Treasury Designs, which she opened in Sandton. Her most exciting moment was to see the reaction of the recipient of the award she was presenting.

One of the most popular creators, Thick Dudle, brought her bubbly character to life on the red carpet. She hailed TikTok for giving a platform.

"I hope that people who are working hard and who are deserving get given their flowers. These are people we have seen working hard and building their brands," she affectionately said.

