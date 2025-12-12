“Mzansi Music to the World”: Zulu Men Turn an American Club Into a Maskandi Venue, SA Entertained
- A group of South African friends went viral after convincing an American club DJ to play a Maskandi song, leading to an impromptu cultural celebration
- The interaction was shared on TikTok, capturing the KZN men dancing proudly and teaching the foreign DJ how to pronounce the South African artist’s name
- Social media users were highly entertained by the free-spirited group, celebrating their pride in showcasing Mzansi culture in an international space
A young Zulu man sparked a viral moment after sharing a video of himself and his friends enjoying a lively time at an American club, where they introduced traditional South African Maskandi music to the crowd.
The fun interaction was shared on TikTok by user @lina_vusi, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who found the group’s club takeover hilarious.
The video begins with the friends interacting with the female club DJ, who had already managed to find and play their requested song, "Dubai," by Mthandeni and Mawhoo. TikTok user @lina_vusi then hilariously attempted to get the DJ to correctly pronounce the name of the main artist, “Mthandeni.”
Spreading Maskandi music in the US
Her attempt at pronunciation sparked immediate laughter from the group. The friends quickly took to the dance floor, singing the lyrics loudly and proudly. They opened up a lively circle and performed their traditional Zulu dance with infectious energy, completely changing the vibe of the American club night. The content creator moved around the venue, capturing the positive response from the crowd. Many Americans were seen joining in, jamming to the unique sound of Maskandi in obvious excitement and dancing along.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA reacts to Maskandi music showcased in the US
The clip went viral, garnering 375K views, 59K likes, and 2.7K comments from social media users who were entertained by the Zulu men’s vibes. Many viewers loved how the group confidently showed up in an international space and showcased their culture proudly. Some commented on the contagious happiness of South Africans, wherever they are in the world. Others jokingly suggested that artist Mthandeni should pay the creator for the international promotion of his song, "Dubai."
User @Lionel Estree said:
"South Africans are the happiest people, no matter where they are in the world."
User @MAYBORN5 commented:
"Big up majita. Ningatatazeli apho makwedin (don't be scared out there)❤️."
User @MJ Money Maker joked:
"Sihamba noMaskandi wase (we're pushing Maskhandi from) private school🔥and Woolies."
User @Thabie Zikhali shared:
"Siyabonga bo bhuti inhle lento (thank you, brothers, this is beautiful)🔥."
User @Shaun Muji commented:
"Umnikazi wengoma mele akukhokhele mfowethu wenze umsebenzi omuhle nge video (the owner of the song should pay you, you've done an amazing job promoting it through this video)."
User @Fanelo Tsimane said:
"For the fact that they are dancing for it ❤️. Mzanzi to the world."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about South Africans in America
- A local man living in America took to TikTok to call out South Africans who move abroad and glamorise their lives, all while struggling financially.
- An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.
- A South African woman living in the US shared a moving list of iconic local foods and drinks she misses, which included biltong, Viennas, milk tart, and even filling station pies.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za