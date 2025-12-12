A group of South African friends went viral after convincing an American club DJ to play a Maskandi song, leading to an impromptu cultural celebration

The interaction was shared on TikTok, capturing the KZN men dancing proudly and teaching the foreign DJ how to pronounce the South African artist’s name

Social media users were highly entertained by the free-spirited group, celebrating their pride in showcasing Mzansi culture in an international space

A group of friends showed off their traditional Zulu dancing abilities after requesting a Maskandi song at an American club. Image: @lina_vusi

Source: TikTok

A young Zulu man sparked a viral moment after sharing a video of himself and his friends enjoying a lively time at an American club, where they introduced traditional South African Maskandi music to the crowd.

The fun interaction was shared on TikTok by user @lina_vusi, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who found the group’s club takeover hilarious.

The video begins with the friends interacting with the female club DJ, who had already managed to find and play their requested song, "Dubai," by Mthandeni and Mawhoo. TikTok user @lina_vusi then hilariously attempted to get the DJ to correctly pronounce the name of the main artist, “Mthandeni.”

Spreading Maskandi music in the US

Her attempt at pronunciation sparked immediate laughter from the group. The friends quickly took to the dance floor, singing the lyrics loudly and proudly. They opened up a lively circle and performed their traditional Zulu dance with infectious energy, completely changing the vibe of the American club night. The content creator moved around the venue, capturing the positive response from the crowd. Many Americans were seen joining in, jamming to the unique sound of Maskandi in obvious excitement and dancing along.

Social media users were proud of the men for staying true to their roots. Image: @lina_vusi

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to Maskandi music showcased in the US

The clip went viral, garnering 375K views, 59K likes, and 2.7K comments from social media users who were entertained by the Zulu men’s vibes. Many viewers loved how the group confidently showed up in an international space and showcased their culture proudly. Some commented on the contagious happiness of South Africans, wherever they are in the world. Others jokingly suggested that artist Mthandeni should pay the creator for the international promotion of his song, "Dubai."

User @Lionel Estree said:

"South Africans are the happiest people, no matter where they are in the world."

User @MAYBORN5 commented:

"Big up majita. Ningatatazeli apho makwedin (don't be scared out there)❤️."

User @MJ Money Maker joked:

"Sihamba noMaskandi wase (we're pushing Maskhandi from) private school🔥and Woolies."

User @Thabie Zikhali shared:

"Siyabonga bo bhuti inhle lento (thank you, brothers, this is beautiful)🔥."

User @Shaun Muji commented:

"Umnikazi wengoma mele akukhokhele mfowethu wenze umsebenzi omuhle nge video (the owner of the song should pay you, you've done an amazing job promoting it through this video)."

User @Fanelo Tsimane said:

"For the fact that they are dancing for it ❤️. Mzanzi to the world."

Watch the TikTok video below:

