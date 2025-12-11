Global site navigation

"Fire Fit, by the Way": SA Impressed by Matric Met Gala Founder's Striking Cowhide Outfit
by  Johana Mukandila
  • The Matric Ball founder, Santiago Andrew's fashion-forward look sparked major online attention, celebrating the fusion of modern styling with cultural expression
  • TikTok users praised his confidence and unique approach, with the outfit quickly becoming one of the most discussed moments of the Matric MET Gala
  • South Africans applauded the creativity and symbolism behind the ensemble

Santiago Andrew has become an overnight sensation after arriving at an event that is being referred to as the MET Gala for matriculants, in a bold, culturally infused cowhide ensemble that left social media buzzing.

Santiago Andrew appeared in a TikTok video, dressed all in black. Image: @santiagoandrew1
The standout look was shared on TikTok, where it quickly gained traction for its creativity, cultural flair and flawless execution.

The founder of The Matric Ball, who goes by the TikTok handle @santiagoandrew1, stepped onto the red carpet wearing a sleek black tailored suit, instantly commanding attention with its modern cut and clean finish. But it was the dramatic cowhide feature attached to the suit that truly stole the show.

Draped from his side and cascading down like a flowing cloak, the oversized cowhide trailed on the floor, giving the outfit a powerful, runway-ready silhouette.

The combination of traditional elements and contemporary fashion made the look both daring and meaningful. Viewers praised the learner for blending heritage with high fashion in a way that felt authentic, confident and worthy of any global MET Gala event.

Santiago Andrew walked the Matric MET Gala red carpet
Santiago Andrew wowed South Africans with his Matric MET Gala red carpet look, which blended modern and cultural elements. Image: Supplied.
As the video has circulated online since it was released on 4 December 2025, comments poured in from South Africans who admired the craftsmanship and symbolism of the design. Some hailed it as 'the best look of the night,' while others wrote that even international celebrities would struggle to compete with such a statement piece.

The dramatic cowhide drape became the centre of attention, with many noting how its size and movement gave the outfit a theatrical, almost royal feel.

Santiago Andrew posed in a TikTok video dressed in blue jeans and a black leather jacket.
Santiago Andrew appeared in a TikTok video wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket. Image: @santiagoandrew1
SA is in awe of Andrew's Matric MET Gala outfit

The online community took to the comments section to rave over his Matric MET Gala dance look, saying:

Pixie dust said:

"Is that Doqter cabbage 👀 fire fit by the way, sir 😌🔥."

Nthabie Seng added:

"Easy, bro, my mom's on this app."

Ma Sothole commented:

"Isikhumba sika valentine inkomo yasekhaya."

Watch the video below:

What were the highlights of the Matric MET Gala?

On December 4, 2025, the @Sandton Hotel hosted the annual MET Gala for Matriculants, an event founded by Santiago Andrew to honour the academic achievements and resilience of South Africa's graduating class. Designed as a platform for self-expression through fashion and storytelling, the gala validates the hard work of students as they transition into adulthood. The evening included a red carpet procession, formal dinner, and live performances, attended by notable public figures including Christall K, Doqtor Cabbage, Girlie Lukhule, and Musa Motha, alongside a virtual address by Tuesday Le Roux.

Christall K being interviewed by Doqtor Cabbage
Christall K from Real Housewives of Joburg attended the event and was interviewed by Doqtor Cabbage. Image: Supplied.
A central focus of the 2025 edition was social impact, highlighted by the full sponsorship of ten high-performing students who were financially unable to attend their specific school matric dances. In partnership with the Princess Project Midrand, organisers provided these learners, including Nthabiseng Sethe, with formal attire, transportation, and access to the event. The program featured immersive entrance sequences and crowning moments specifically curated to recognise youth excellence. By combining celebration with accessibility, the gala offered a space to acknowledge the character and academic dedication of students from diverse backgrounds.

A group photograph of eight attendees posing on the rooftop pool terrace of the Sandton Hotel during the 2025 MET Gala for Matriculants.
On December 4, 2025, matriculants and special guests gathered for the annual MET Gala for Matriculants. Image: Supplied.
