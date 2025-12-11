A Facebook video showed an unbothered man standing on stage wearing double-headed shoes at an event, singing to a lively crowd

The unique pair of shoes bore a striking resemblance to the fashion label Comme des Garçons' quirky design

Hundreds of people on the internet headed to the comment section with laughter and cracked jokes about the man's sense of style

A man's pair of shoes filled people with shock and laughter. Images: Tim Robberts / Getty Images, Siyabonga Imbongi Mpungose Page / Facebook

South African poet and writer Siyabonga Mpungose shared a video of someone wearing unusual double-headed shoes that looked strikingly similar to a quirky Comme des Garçons design. The clip quickly spread online, with people having a good laugh and adding humour to the comments about the bizarre footwear.

In the footage, a man on stage at an event sang with an off-camera crowd. While the singing captures one's attention, it was more so the man's odd pair of shoes, which have an average price tag of R4 500 if they were from Comme des Garçons. The cameraperson took the opportunity to zoom in on the footwear, which looked as if the owner could easily elevate his feet without any problem.

Comme des Garçons debuted the double-headed derby shoes during their Spring/Summer 2024 presentation. Images: @highsnobiety

While some may find the design odd, fashion remains subjective, as everyone has their own taste and sense of style. Yet it is also objective in the way trends, design principles, and industry standards shape what's considered 'in.' In the end, it's a mix of personal expression and a shared language understood across different communities and eras.

Mzansi roasts man's unique shoes

Hundreds of members of the online community took to the comment section with laughter. In true South African fashion, people shared their jokes, poking fun at the bold design and unusual proportions.

Tinyiko Lovemore humorously asked:

"Are your toes on the upper or lower level?"

Referring to a popular Disney character, Mqaphelie Mqax McCarteney added in the comment section:

"Mickey Mouse, is that you?"

Shanovique Simons shared with the online community:

"I didn't understand why they were taking a video until his shoes were zoomed in."

A curious Aceart Ace wondered:

"Who approved that design?"

Thbo Mbomvu had a mixture of emotions after seeing the shoes on their screen and stated:

"This looks scary and sad at the same time."

Debra Motubatse said with a laugh:

"If 'put yourself in my shoes' was a person."

Watch the Facebook video posted on Siyabonga's account below:

