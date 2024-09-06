Mzansi had a hearty laugh on the timeline after a video of a giant pair of Balenciaga shoes surfaced

Morda, whose name is synonymous with flamboyant fashion, was the first on X users' lips for the correlation

This turned @_BlackZA's comments section into a bustling cauldron of activity as users reacted to the clip

A clip of massive Balenciaga shoes had Mzansi thinking up Morda, given the entertainer's unique fashion sense. Images: @murdahbongz

Morda's fashion sense has always had Mzansi quipping, with plenty of compliments going his way.

The record producer and DJ has made a name for himself as a flamboyant fashionista known for his colourful, oversized, and vintage looks.

SA throws light shade at Morda's shoes

And for a while now, too.

It is no wonder that when a clip of giant Spongebob-like shoes surfaced on social media, Morda was the first name that popped into locals' minds.

Surprisingly, the black kicks were not from any random label but from the high-end fashion label Balenciaga.

An X user, @_BlackZA, posted the clip with the funny caption:

"Someone said Morda must not see this."

A description inside the video read:

"Cop or not? #Balenciaga."

The 18-second material shows the person filming, a man in black fashion jeans, taking a good look at the mega kicks and finally fitting them towards the end.

The scenes had Mzansi chuckling endlessly, with a dose of good fun poked at Morda, who just recently was voted GQ's best-dressed man.

Spongebob-esque kicks floor Mzansi

The clip netted 155,000 views 24 hours after it was published. It also attracted 1800 likes, 350 reposts and 250 bookmarks.

Briefly News looks at the some 160 replies.

@AuthyYaoJapere wrote:

"What in the Honorable Mondli Gungubele is this?"

@DaGoat_DaMenace said:

"Why would I buy iicathulo za SpongeBob?"

@Viihunnid added:

"All South African moms, your kid needs this at school."

