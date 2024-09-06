SA Throws Light Shade at Morda After Bizarre Clip of Mega Sized Balenciagas: “Iicathulo KaSpongeBob”
- Mzansi had a hearty laugh on the timeline after a video of a giant pair of Balenciaga shoes surfaced
- Morda, whose name is synonymous with flamboyant fashion, was the first on X users' lips for the correlation
- This turned @_BlackZA's comments section into a bustling cauldron of activity as users reacted to the clip
Morda's fashion sense has always had Mzansi quipping, with plenty of compliments going his way.
The record producer and DJ has made a name for himself as a flamboyant fashionista known for his colourful, oversized, and vintage looks.
SA throws light shade at Morda's shoes
And for a while now, too.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
It is no wonder that when a clip of giant Spongebob-like shoes surfaced on social media, Morda was the first name that popped into locals' minds.
Surprisingly, the black kicks were not from any random label but from the high-end fashion label Balenciaga.
An X user, @_BlackZA, posted the clip with the funny caption:
"Someone said Morda must not see this."
A description inside the video read:
"Cop or not? #Balenciaga."
The 18-second material shows the person filming, a man in black fashion jeans, taking a good look at the mega kicks and finally fitting them towards the end.
The scenes had Mzansi chuckling endlessly, with a dose of good fun poked at Morda, who just recently was voted GQ's best-dressed man.
Spongebob-esque kicks floor Mzansi
The clip netted 155,000 views 24 hours after it was published. It also attracted 1800 likes, 350 reposts and 250 bookmarks.
Briefly News looks at the some 160 replies.
@AuthyYaoJapere wrote:
"What in the Honorable Mondli Gungubele is this?"
@DaGoat_DaMenace said:
"Why would I buy iicathulo za SpongeBob?"
@Viihunnid added:
"All South African moms, your kid needs this at school."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.