One babe was dressed to the nines for her matric ball dance. The young lady went viral on social media after she flexed her beautiful outfit.

A pupil wowed SA with her matric ball dance outfit in a TikTok video. Image: @magesh_photography

Grade 12 pupil impresses Mzansi with her matric dance outfit in a clip

The clip shared by TikTok user @magesh_photography on the video platform shows the student dressed in a stunning red dress, which she rocked on the day of her matric dance.

@magesh_photography's footage was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gearing over 790k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi gushes over the pupil's dress

South Africans were in awe of the stunner's outfit, as many expressed how she slayed and left no crumbs while taking to the comments.

D!d! said:

"Stunning...defs red carpet-worthy."

Smaesha's Voguish Flair added:

"Best dressed in 2024 MD."

Muriella expressed:

"Ei, I’m glad I matriculated when I did. The pressure these days, Haibo!"

Kaz_n19 gushed over the student's outfit, saying:

"Best dressed, you can’t tell me otherwise!"

LAALIKAM commented:

"Yhooo some of our celebs could never they will sbwl qha."

User simply said:

“It’s giving Cardi B”

SA student stuns Mzansi with coffin entrance at matric ball, video goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that learners are gearing up to scout their best fashion looks, cars and more, which would undoubtedly make an impression.

This matriculant did just that as she pulled out in something unusual, shocking the online community. One South African student scared her classmates as she rocked up on the day of their matric dance in a white coffin.

