“It’s Giving Cardi B”: Grade 12 Pupil Impresses Mzansi With Stunning Matric Dance Outfit, SA Gushes
- A learner went viral on TikTok after she showed her beautiful outfit for her matric ball
- The video captured the attention of online users, generating many views, likes and comments
- The footage sparked chatter in the comments as netizens gushed over the hun's clothing
One babe was dressed to the nines for her matric ball dance. The young lady went viral on social media after she flexed her beautiful outfit.
Grade 12 pupil impresses Mzansi with her matric dance outfit in a clip
The clip shared by TikTok user @magesh_photography on the video platform shows the student dressed in a stunning red dress, which she rocked on the day of her matric dance.
@magesh_photography's footage was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gearing over 790k views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video of the hun slaying it at her matric ball below:
Mzansi gushes over the pupil's dress
South Africans were in awe of the stunner's outfit, as many expressed how she slayed and left no crumbs while taking to the comments.
D!d! said:
"Stunning...defs red carpet-worthy."
Smaesha's Voguish Flair added:
"Best dressed in 2024 MD."
Muriella expressed:
"Ei, I’m glad I matriculated when I did. The pressure these days, Haibo!"
Kaz_n19 gushed over the student's outfit, saying:
"Best dressed, you can’t tell me otherwise!"
LAALIKAM commented:
"Yhooo some of our celebs could never they will sbwl qha."
User simply said:
“It’s giving Cardi B”
SA student stuns Mzansi with coffin entrance at matric ball, video goes viral
Briefly News previously reported that learners are gearing up to scout their best fashion looks, cars and more, which would undoubtedly make an impression.
This matriculant did just that as she pulled out in something unusual, shocking the online community. One South African student scared her classmates as she rocked up on the day of their matric dance in a white coffin.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za