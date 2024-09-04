A woman on TikTok showed app users the beautiful dress her niece wore to her matric dance

The young lady wore a champagne-coloured, sparkling dress and stood in front of an expensive red car

While people loved the outfit, some also commented on how handsome they found the girl's partner

While the girl's dress was stunning, people also admired her uncle. Images: @bongiwenkosi2

It's matric ball season, and everyone is proudly showing off their glamorous outfits. However, for one family, it wasn't so much a girl's dress that caught people's attention, as many could not help but swoon over her dashing uncle, who was her partner for the evening.

A gorgeous family affair

A TikTok user named Bongiwe Nkosi (who uses the handle @bongiwenkosi2 on the app) happily showed people her niece's champagne-coloured, sparkling dress as the young woman stood alone in front of a classic red convertible car.

Moments later, the girl's matric ball partner, dressed to the nines, steps out of the house to join her.

Bongiwe wrote in her caption:

"My niece's matric dance accompanied by her uncle."

Watch the video below:

Matriculant's uncle and dress turn heads

While many people on the internet shared how stunning they thought the girl's dress was, others could not help but comment on how handsome they found her matric ball partner.

@phofy2 told the online community:

"Word of the day: It’s extremely important to have a cute uncle."

@sphumemsomi wondered in the comments:

"How old is uncle? Niece looks amazingly gorgeous."

@keke8644 said to the young lady:

"I thought you were at a Miss South Africa or Miss Universe pageant."

@ron0803 asked the people online:

"Can we take a minute and appreciate how beautiful they are?"

@temoso.m told app users in the comments:

"Normalise sharing your uncle’s Instagram handle. You look completely amazing."

Sharing their thoughts, @and_i_1 wrote:

"No, because what will her wedding dress be like? This dress is so beautiful."

@matshidiso926 remarked for all to see:

"Kids who are born rich are blessed."

Pupil impresses SA with matric dance outfit

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a Grade 12 learner who went viral after showing the internet her stunning matric ball outfit.

Many social media users were in love with the gorgeous red dress, with one person likening the learner to the award-winning American rapper Cardi B.

