A bunch of matric students took before and after videos for their matric dance, and Mzansi is loving it

A TikTok user, @tanya.mungofa, shared a beautiful clip showing multiple students before and after

South African showered the teens with compliments in the comments section, letting them know they looked gorgeous

A group of students decided to do a transition video which showed them in their uniforms and then at their matric dance, and people loved it.

South African students unveiled their stunning matric outfits in a TikTok video. Image: @tanya.mungofa

Source: TikTok

The learners showed the elders flames with their lush looks and unwavering confidence. The students had many people wishing they could relive their school days in today's times.

Mzansi matrics show off their matric dance looks

The footage shared by @thatonkosii on TikTok shows the students before and after. Some looked like grown adults in formal wear; the transformations were insane! These teens did not miss a beat on fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the students

The video of the teens gathered over 281K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments. The transformations blew people away, letting the pupils know they understood the assignment.

Tshungu_n said:

"Tanya left no crumbs."

Masedi added:

"1st girls dress??? Amazing."

Mbalenhle Rikhotso wrote:

"Oh Tanya?! You slayed!!!"

Mini.ntando gushed over the clip, saying:

"I’ve been saying yoh throughout this whole video. You girlies ate!!."

Taylor brikkels simply said:

"You girls looked so stunning mahn."

South Africa's matric dance outfit and BMW are TikTok Hit

Briefly News previously reported a girl went all out for her matric dance. The matriculant wore a luxurious gown for all to see.

The young lady's video got over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many people could not stop marvelling at how amazing the young woman looked. A young lady, @kentingsss, showed people what she wore to her matric dance. The schoolgirl also posed in front of a luxury car that took her to the dance. The lady's video came after South Africans and American TikTok users tried to settle which country has the best dresses for prom.

Source: Briefly News