A TikTok video of South African girls' matric dance dresses being rated by an American creator went viral

The short-form video platform was ablaze with debate about which country has the best prom event, popularly known as a matric dance in South Africa

This creator's video got a lot of attention as she gave her honest opinions about what some Mzansi matriculants wore to their special event

An American TikTokker made a video of her opinions of what grade 12 students wore to their final school dance. The young lady received over 70 000 likes for showing some Mzansi stunners who did the most.

An American TikTok creator loved the matric dance dresses South African girls wore.

Prom season inspired split opinions when users started comparing American and South African end-of-school dance outfits. Both prom and the matric dance are heralded as a big deal for those in their last year of high school.

Matric dance dresses leave American TikTokker in awe

A video by @itsme_.asia on TikTok is of the creator raving about what seven girls wore to their matric dance. The TikTokker was full of compliments for the young girls who rocked different styles. Watch the clip below:

Mzansi TikTok users proud of ladies' matric dance dresses

People love to see matriculants stunt for their matric dances. This video had people raving about how South African girls always serve in their outfits for the occasion.

thee_mf_opp commented:

"See now I get why there was ssomem beef with the US prom vs SA Matric dance thing...South Africa CLEARED OKAY."

Fluffy commented:

"I love these so much. I’ve been seeing American prom pictures with the umbrellas? And their outfits are so colorful."

Cyerha commented:

"South Africa eating the girls up effortlessly."

Shreya Sewpersad commented:

"I love how their dates are never in the pics."

Noko T commented:

"No feathered umbrellas over here baby. we stay eating."

Jada De Leon commented:

"No flashy cars, no goats, no umbrellas just straight serving looks I love it South Africa!"

Miss_Lastlaugh commented:

"Look like they dressed for the Grammys."

Ziphozonke Mathole commented:

"In SA we don’t believe in dates that much because we take the spotlight by ourselves."

“Peacock to Met Gala”: US prom vs Mzansi matric dance fashion video gets heated

Briefly News previously reported that someone decided to do a video comparing American prom looks to those of South African matric dances. Mzansi came out in their numbers to defend their people.

Matric dances are as big in Mzansi as proms are in the US. However, one fundamentally different thing is what the two different countries wear.

The comment section got heated! Mzansi peeps were not afraid to throw shade at the extraness of the American teens, claiming their choice in attire is ratchet compared to SA.

