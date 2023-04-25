Two women were doing the most while out partying, and they went viral on the socials because of their dance routine

The video shows how the ladies used bottles of Savanna as a prop during their lit dance moves at groove

Netizens could not help but gush over how the two were having the time of their lives on the dance floor

Two women were the centre of attention when they hit the dance floor. People were impressed by the ladies who were doing the most at groove.

Two ladies danced with Savanna bottle balancing on their heads. Image: monyakalazaexpress

Source: TikTok

TikTok users were loving the dance, which incorporated the ladies' bottles of Savanna. Loving their energy, many peeps could not help but rave over their moves.

2 friends enjoying themselves at groove go TikTok viral

A video on TikTok by @monyakalazaexpress shows two lovely ladies living their best lives. The two balanced bottles of Savanna on their head as they dance to the beat. Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens delighted by joyful ladies

Mzansi online users enjoy a good dance routine, and many were delighted by the video. Peeps applauded the duo's creativity. Others remarked that Svannah drinkers do all the necessary marketing for the brand.

Abutiphineusotall commented:

"One thing I like about Savanna fans they are so creative, good dancers."

skilla pila commented:

"Savanna doesn't need adverts."

punukifire commented:

"I really need to start drinking hai kumnandi etshwaleni."

MmeaTebogonaDikonketso commented:

"I don't drink alcohol but these two women make me happy."

Moroakoma commented:

"Whatever it’s put in savanna cider, ka e tshaba."

user4394801377906 commented:

"Savanna drinkers are something else, whole mood."

lelematha commented:

Its only savanna gang.

