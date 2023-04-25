A man on TikTok put on a fire amapiano performance, but most people were focused on how huge the gent looked

The video showed just how tall the gent was as he did the most to a popular amapiano jam, Mnike, by Tyler Icu and other artists

People commented on the video, as many were amused by how big the gent looked while having fun

A very tall guy put on a dance performance in a TikTok. The video was a viral hit as he nailed some amapiano moves.

Online users were in awe when they noticed how big he was next to a house in the video. The TikTok received 30 000 likes from entertained peeps.

Huge man dancing to amapiano gets attention on TikTok

A TikTokker @_mcaxthur_ was dancing to amapiano, but his size stole the show. The guy nailed his moves to an amapiano banger, Mnike, which is popular on the app. Watch the video below:

TikTok users entertained byextremely tall man's dancing

Netizens love to dance videos with a twist. Peeps were amused as they thought he looked taller than the house behind him in the clip.

Tumii commented:

"Hi uphi."

TamikaSharee commented:

"Sir.....are you taller than the HOUSE?"

Penelope_ubisi commented:

"Haw Tristan?"

Chevahn Walker commented:

"Bruh like 8ft 17'."

Lee commented:

"You can't be taller than the house."

Dan commented:

"Is the house small or is he really tall?"

shibu commented:

"You nailed it, but somehow it doesn't make sense."

