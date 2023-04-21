A TikTok creator participated in the Kilimanjaro dance challenge, and people loved her version of the popular trend

Online users were delighted by the way she decided to take part as she brought her own flavour to the viral challenge

People could not stop raving about the lady's TikTok as she got attention, and the video got over half a million

The Kilimanjaro dance trend took the socials by storm. People were delighted when this lady on TikTok added a twist to the trend.

A woman danced to 'Kilimanjaro' but sang the song in her kitchen, which had people laughing. Image: @nthaabseng

Source: UGC

People were in tears as they watched the girl do the dance challenge without even playing the song. Many thought she was hilarious for making the clip.

Kilimanjaro fans stan TikTokkker's version of dance challange

A TikTok shows a pretty lady, @nthaabseng, singing Kilimanjaro in her kitchen. In the video, she does a hypnotic dance while singing.

Watch her antics below:

Mzansi TikTok users love Kilimanjaro rendition

Netizens love dance videos, and the Kilimanjaro challenge was all the rave. The video by the TikTokker received lots of praise. Many said she nailed the song, and others admitted they do the same performance when they are alone.

that_gal_lumii commented:

"Ok, I’m happy to know I’m not crazy doing this alone with my mirror."

Musonda Kaunda commented:

"Am I the only one who as watched this more than 5 times?"

LuckyCharm commented:

"Mxm! But guys who else can do this without her. TheReal Nthaabseng HLANYO."

Alli commented:

"To us who watched the video 5 times."

Tshepo N commented:

"Best video on the continent no ways."

Shayne_Roger04 commented:

"Mna its the lyrics for me."

Woman does 'Kilimanjaro' challenge but sings it, SA loves acapella remix

Briefly News previously reported that a dancer on TikTok refreshed the Kilimanjaro dance challenge by doing it to a different song. People were in stitches as they heard an Afrikaans classic blasting as he danced.

The short-form video platform has various dance challenges, and the Kilimanjaro videos have over 200 million views across TikTok. This guy stood out as he flipped the script by doing the move to a different genre.

