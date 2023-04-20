A little girl smelted hearts on TikTok with her Kilimanjaro dance challenge video

TikTok user @kganyamamba dressed to impress and oozed innocence while performing the dance

Mzansi could not get over how cutely she was dressed and how well she executed the challenge

This little cutie had hearts bursting! Not only did she smash the Kilimanjaro dance challenge, but her outfit also served fashion goals.

TikTok user @kganyamamba smelted hearts with her outfit and adorable dance moves. Image: TikTok / @kganyamamba

Source: TikTok

Kids are making some of the littest and cutest content. Nothing like an adorable kid busting impressive dance moves to get your ovaries kicking!

TikTok video shows sweet girl doing Kilimanjaro dance challenge

Gurl, your outfit is everything! TikTok user @kganyamamba shared a video of herself performing one of the cutest Kilimanjaro dance challenges you'll ever see.

Sis also dressed to impress, rocking a pleather skirt, red lipstick and an adorable hat! Take a look:

Mzansi can't get enough of sweet girl and her cute outfit

While her dance moves were adorable, it was her outfit and red lips that smelted hearts. The comment section was filled with love for the baby girl.

Read some of the nice comments:

@kateythe diva said:

“Outfit.”

@tsaki wanga said:

“My God, with lipstick, I love her.”

@Akua Sika said:

“Who else is seeing @juiscyvibez in this little Princess.”

@Malaika shifah 23 said:

“The way she was blinking her eyes, wawoo cute soul.”

@user8002464947560Ashabanx said:

“The outfit.”

