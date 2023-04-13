A young man has Mzansi in awe of the TikTok Kilimanjaro dance challenge he did

TikTok user @kingliam042 busted some impressive moves that had people screaming with excitement

Mzansi people flooded the comment section, letting the little man know he's got skills

Kids make some of the most fire dance videos! This young man busted some impressive moves while doing the TikTok Kilimanjaro dance challenge, and Mzansi peeps were here for it.

TikTok user @kingliam042 busted some impressive moves that had people screaming with excitement.

The TikTok Kilimanjaro dance challenge has blown up, and some of the best clips have been done by small children. This one has earned a place in the top rankings, for sure.

Little boy does fire TikTok Kilimanjaro dance challenge

TikTok user @kingliam042 shared a video of himself busting out one of the sassiest Kilimanjaro dance challenges you'll ever see. This kid has game!

Take a look:

Mzansi TikTok users can’t get enough of this little firecracker dancer

This little man has earned some mad respect on the TikTok streets with his dance moves. People love his energy and can'tcan't stop hyping him.

Read some of the comments:

@SipheleleLihlekathi78 said:

“I am your number one fan from now on ”

@bobohlongwane said:

“You dripping swag boy. You just got yourself a fan”

@Msuthuomuhle said:

“ the last part kills me nice boy.”

@lazlothomas said:

“you rock lil mahn!! officially a huge fan!!!!!:)))”

@katleo74 said:

“ ncooow it’s lit.”

Tanzanian school kids' TikTok Kilimanjaro challenge dance goes viral

In related news, Briefly News reported that a group of Tanzanian students took on the popular Kilimanjaro dance challenge and placed themselves in the hat with some of the best. The viral TikTok post set to the amapiano song of the same name by Pcee & S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten has over 1 million views at the time of publishing.

This is only fitting as their country is home to Mount Kilimanjaro.

The crew did not hold back when taking on the challenge. Emotion, technique and attitude were all on display in the short clip, but they certainly delivered.

