A video of Kabelo Mabalane giving a moving sermon had people saying hallelujah on social media

The Kwaito star was recorded preaching the Gospel at Rhema Bible Church, and the clip trended on TikTok

People said they were impressed with how he changed his life and followed his calling to serve God

A video of Kabelo Mabalane preaching at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg went viral. Image: @sizwegonations

Source: TikTok

Kabelo Mabalane was a trending topic after a video of his sermon was posted on TikTok. Many people who only knew him as an entertainer were surprised to see him preaching.

@sizwegonations posted the video and gathered 89 000 views. Thousands of Mzansi people wrote comments about the Kwaito star and liked the clip.

TKZee star Kabelo accepts his preaching calling

The TKZee group member was ordained as a pastor in the middle of 2022 in front of his family and the congregants of Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg, reported ZAlebs. He announced the special moment on social media:

"I feel in my spirit the decision had long been made, and yesterday was a public declaration and confirmation of what God had already done some time ago. My best days are ahead of me, praise be to God."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds Kabelo Mabalane for evangelising

@dontbeadrummer said:

"A true example that God doesn’t call the qualified, he qualifies the called."

@kingnmajorcele posted:

"Real pastor, you see kwaito doesn’t determine that you’re gangster. It's just a kasi rhyme style, a true reflection."

@puly3310 mentioned:

"One thing about God, he looks at our hearts. He wants our hearts, I am happy for Pastor Mabalane."

@user8577292373611 stated:

"Yhooo, this guy changed for real."

@vusi0760 wrote:

"It's a miracle where this guy came from, for sure God is awesome."

@sakhijuniorkambul

"As long ngisaphefumula I'll praise His wonderful Name Amen Mighty God."

@mathapelomokgosi

"True Gospel."

@user1480000385732 said:

"We praise Almighty God for your life son. May He continually use you to reach out to the SA youth."

