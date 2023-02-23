Kabelo Mabalane is set to host a real men's conference on Saturday, 25 February, and invited gents to pull through

The Kwaito legend shared that he'll minister the Brave Men's Conference, adding that they'll be 5-aside soccer and drifting afterward

Mzansi men took to the TKZee member's timeline to let him know that they're coming to the conference in their numbers

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Kabelo Mabalane took to his timeline to announce that he'll be hosting a men's conference. The Kwaito legend shared that the Brave Men's Conference will take place on Saturday 25 February.

Kabelo Mabalane invited Mzansi men to a real men's conference. Image: @kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

The TKZee member used to be Mzansi's bad boy but he turned his life around and became a great father and husband. The star turned to Christ and now wants to help other men become better men.

ZAlebs reports that Kabelo took to Instagram to invite all the men to the conference. He revealed that after listening to the word, attendees will take part in drifting and 5-a-side soccer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi reacts positively to Kabelo Mabalane's invite

Peeps, mostly gents, took to Kabelo's comment section and told him they were coming to the conference in their numbers.

ttmbha commented:

"I love this bro @kabelomabalane I will invite all 18k+ @amatyma_sa members."

belovelivelove86 wrote:

"Please consider making this a tour Mr. Mabalane, All 9 Provinces, and eventually inviting brave young boys/men. God is good all the time, thank you for serving a Mighty God."

madamtebo said:

"Oh, man! Your work inspires me! You are running your race. Winning souls."

vutivi_mbhenyane commented:

"Already registered, this Sunday service was on fire... looking forward to Saturday."

elizenoma wrote:

"Love how you make salvation fashionable."

mamatu_motale added:

"Signing up my hubby and friends. They'll thank me later."

AKA's fans become emotional as late rapper's family shares throwback videos

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans miss their fave. The late rapper's supporters, known as the Megacy, became emotional when his family posted throwback videos of him in the studio.

In the videos filmed in 2021, AKA and his team were working on a song titled Last Time. It features on his new album, Mass Country.

Taking to Twitter using AKA's verified handle, his family shared the videos of the assassinated rapper producing a new song in the studio while his daughter, Kairo Forbes, was playing around.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News