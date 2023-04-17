Eskom has mothers dressing their babies in the wrong outfit, and Mzansi was finished

TikTok user @veronicangwenya, by accident, put on a baby grow that was too small for her toddler

Mzanscouldn't't help but laugh at the little girl's horrified reaction to being put in tiny clothes

Loadshedding is defeating Mzansi. One mother dressed her toddler in a tiny baby grow by accident as shcouldn't't see when the power was off. The little girl was not impressed!

Mzansi couldn't help but laugh at the outcome loadshedding thrust upon a very unhappy toddler. Image: TikTok / @veronicangwenya

Source: TikTok

Some people are experiencing more time without power than with. It is making living almost impossible. I mean, mothers can't even dress their babies properly anymore!

TikTok video show a toddler unable to move in a tiny baby grow

This mother was finished! TikTok user @veronicangwenya, by accident, put on a baby grow that was too small for her daughter as she couldn’t see properly during loadshedding. It was so small that little Miss couldn’t move a muscle.

The toddler’s reaction shown in the video is priceless! Take a look:

Mzansi screams over a hilarious TikTok video, and the toddler's reaction

People were ended by the toddler's facial expression! Mzansi peeps took to the comment section for a laugh.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Buhle Hlophe said:

“She's definitely the drama”

@Luna said:

“She was not having it ”

@lungstarP said:

“ it's the face for me.”

@user2019572724209 said:

“And she decided to pull a Robocop. Her facial expression is just adorable”

@KayBobie said:

“When I catch Eskom ”

David Kau fuming after Eskom introduced stage 8 loadshedding, blasts media for focusing on Thabo Bester

In related news, Briefly News reported that, like many Mzansi residents, David Kau is fed up with loadshedding, especialcitizens'at Stage 8 has hit the country.

Eskom introduced Stage 8 last week without informing anyone. According to South African citizens' loadshedding schedules, they experienced Stage 6, but it was allegedly lies created not to make them panic.

David Kau shared his frustration with the country not doing anything to end loadshedding on his Twitter page, especially when the country has reached Stage 8.

Source: Briefly News