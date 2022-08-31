A mom was dead-set on helping her daughter with her homework, only for the child to get 17% on the test

Helping your child out with a task and then failing to do so is something that many Mzansi peeps can relate to

South Africans commented on similar experiences they had in the past, as well as made jokes about the hilarious outcome

A caring mother was determined to help out her daughter with her mathematics homework, only for the child to come home with 17% as the result.

A lady tried to help her child with her maths school work, only for her daughter to come home with 17% as the final mark. Images: MoMo Productions, Kate_sept2004/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@PaulinaM1306 is the poor mom who made the announcement on Twitter, and she was quite the sport about the whole situation.

The instance has inspired many to share their own homework ordeal they may have experienced with their parents or what they have done as parents themselves.

School work can be tough for many parents to help with. Some puff out their chests as they approach their child's desk to offer assistance, only to eat a big ol' slice of humble pie once they realize they were out of their depth.

Mzansi peeps cracked jokes at the announcements and shared school work-related stories about their parents helping them and them helping their kids. See the responses below:

@NguKlimtt posted:

@Khile_11 commented:

"Ahh you not the only one. Once got help from my mom in grade 9 for my maths assignment, I failed dismally."

@The_Stah said:

"I don’t even try! Like andizi I’ve heard 'you aren’t very clever, are you' minding my own business since that day! Soze kaloku."

@Jabulile_Nk shared:

@mandy_thabile mentioned:

"I always get stuck when I'm helping my daughter, and she'd be like yekela I'll do it my self "

@Mpumiln commented:

" bewuthi wenzani?"

@nozzyh10 posted:

@Presley_phoebie shared:

"A proud mama. I Stan you. Uzamile sis"

Source: Briefly News