A popular lady on Twitter, Onezwa, shared a cute video of her adorable son on his special day

The kid taught his mother about self-love in a loving video which had social media users in their feels

Netizens flooded a lady's comment section to send her toddler lovely happy birthday messages

A well-known content creator named Onezwa wished her son a happy birthday by sharing a post on Twitter where the two were having a cute moment professing their love for each other.

A loving mommy shared a cute video moment with her son on social media. Image: @_Onezwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Onezwa asks her adorable son who his love is, and he responds that she is. Then she asks him who her love is, he replies that it's him.

When posting her video, the social media influencer captioned it:

"Here's a video of him teaching me about self-love."

In the comment section, netizens wished toddler Phods a happy birthday and hoped that he enjoyed his third year.

Other socials users said that @_Onezwa was doing a great job in raising her little boy.

@callmefxminist commented:

"Happy birthday to my favourite baby on the internet.❤"

@sbu_james said:

"Happy birthday to the greatest chef, your little sunshine."

Olwet_hu replied:

"Happy birthday to your the young prince "

Toddler brings mommy a delicious breakfast in bed, Mzansi supports son's cooking on Women’s Day

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on baby Phods surprising his influential social media mom with a cute breakfast. An adorable Twitter post shows a toddler giving his mother a healthy and delicious breakfast filled with an egg and a pancake.

On closer inspection of the Twitter post, you can see that the egg and pancake are plastic, but it's the thought that counts as Phododo stands by his mother adorably.

9 August celebrates women in all their goodness to society, and this little man is doing his part quite well for Onezwa (his mother).

Source: Briefly News