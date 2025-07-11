Claire Mawisa had a jolly old time when she spotted a fellow South African at the Afronation Festival

The veteran broadcaster held a South African flag and broke out in dance after bumping into her Mzansi brother

Social media users admired the moment between the two and the love and excitement shared by fellow South Africans in foreign lands

Claire Mawisa and her friends bumped into some South Africans while attending the Afronation Festival. Images: clairemawisa

Imagine being on the other side of the world and bumping into a fellow South African. That's what happened with broadcaster Claire Mawisa, and her reaction was priceless!

Claire Mawisa sees South African at Afronation

Claire Mawisa and her girls are out in Portugal, enjoying the sights and giving fans all the FOMO from their coordinated outfits.

The ladies went out for the fifth annual Afronation Festival in Portimão, Portugal, attending all three days of the event, and have been serving content galore on their social media pages.

Rami Chuene, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, is also part of the girl gang.

Claire Mawisa spotted fellow South Africans at the Afronation Festival. Image: clairemawisa

The three-day festival is hosting some of South Africa's biggest stars, from Zee Nxumalo to the Scorpion Kings, and it's clear that it's a South African affair.

Claire and her ladies made it a mission to look out for fellow South Africans at the festival, and what better way to stand out than with the nation's flag?

The Carte Blanche presenter was seen in a video posted on her Instagram page after spotting a fellow South African, and it was not long before they broke out in dance and savoured the wholesome moment:

Here's what Mzansi said about the South African meet-up

South African social media users are raving over the wholesome moment:

TikiBoy_SA said:

"Oh, man, this just gave me goosebumps."

J_swegga wrote:

"This is what we mean when we say, 'NO DNA, JUST RSA."

Netizens loved Claire Mawisa's wholesome moment after spotting a fellow South African in Portugal. Image: clairemawisa

clive1602 posted:

"I see you also spotted my lil sis and her man there."

mariliasameiro was proud:

"South Africa represents!"

tumstar_m posted:

"We could all see each other, it was beautiful. Day 2, let's go."

bmj011 raved:

"It’s the Orlando Pirates flag for me, love it."

