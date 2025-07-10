DJ Maphorisa is out in Portugal, enjoying the warm weather ahead of his upcoming gig

The DJ/ producer is set to perform at the Afronation festival along with several local stars

Fans raved after seeing Porry's latest gig guide, impressed by the number of shows he has lined up for July 2025

DJ Maphorisa landed in Portimão, Portugal, ahead of his performance at Afronation. Images: Instagram/ djmaphorisa, Twitter/ DjMaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa is ready to rock the Afronation festival after landing in Portugal ahead of the anticipated event.

DJ Maphorisa lands in Portugal

The 2025 Afronation festival promises an unforgettable experience with some of the world's biggest stars, and DJ Maphorisa is one of them.

The Scorpion Kings have been booked to perform on day three of the anticipated festival in Portugal on 11 July, and Porry recently landed in the city of Portimão, ahead of the event.

DJ Maphorisa is performing at the Afronation festival on 11 July 2025. Image: djmaphorisa

He shared a video and several pictures of himself at a tropical resort, draped in Louis Vuitton, including his socks, and a custom-made "Premium rolling paper" shirt with his face.

His LV monogram swim shorts are priced at $1,190 (R21,100.19), with his socks costing $275 (R4,876.04), and his Louis trainer sneakers retailing at $1,489,75 (R26,409.63).

The final show will see the likes of Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, veteran producer Oskido, as well as Amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo, grace the stage.

This comes ahead of the highly anticipated Scorpion Kings Live concert slated for 29 August. Both Porry and Kabza, along with their team, are hard at work promoting the event, which will be held in Pretoria at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Twitter (X) user theyanosupdate shared Porry's video in Portimão:

DJ Maphorisa showed off his expensive outfit in Portimão, Portugal. Image: djmaphorisa

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Maphorisa's upcoming shows

Fans and followers raved after seeing how many shows DJ Maphorisa had lined up for July:

cartier_ice said:

"There's no competition for you, leader, you are the wave."

djsix7even was stunned:

"Five shows in a day? My GOAT!"

popt_ori shot his shot:

"Let's work, grootmaan."

mafashion_fashionkiller was inspired:

"My role model."

yfnmuccie wrote:

"Travel safe, groeties."

Fans are impressed by the number of shows DJ Maphorisa has lined up for July 2025. Image: DjMaphorisa

amapianomusicupdates_rsa pleaded:

"Protect our Phorry in Durban, please."

bandile_fabre posted:

"This man is rich."

uginboyblack praised DJ Maphorisa:

"The king is here. All my respect, sir."

nkosana.langa added:

"Goat gig guide."

DJ Maphorisa searches for young guitarist from viral video

In more DJ Maphorisa updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer pleading with his followers to help him find a young guitarist.

Porry came across a now-viral video of a talented young man playing the guitar, and asked fans to help him find him.

While the search is still on, many followers praised Porry's willingness to give up-and-coming artists a chance, while some brought up the exploitation allegations previously raised by Mlindo The Vocalist:

ZizinjaAbelungu said:

"Please, when you find him, give him enough transportation money so that he can also buy food on the way to you. That R480 you gave to Mlindo traumatised me."

Remoratiiile wrote:

"Mlindo complained that you gave him transport money for lekaneng transport, and the only change that was left was for a smoke. Please, send him a decent amount of money, Phori."

