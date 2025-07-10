South African gospel lovers are going nuts over sis Lebo Sekgobela's latest and exciting project

The gospel singer, famous for her hit song Lion of Judah , is set to make her acting debut in a new local drama series

Sekgobela shared the amazing news on her Instagram page, and congratulatory messages flooded her comments section

'Lion of Judah' hitmaker, Lebo Sekgobela, is set to make her acting debut in a Mzansi Bioskop drama.

Lebo Sekgobela is about to make her mark in the film industry as she steps into her new role in an upcoming drama series.

Gospel star Lebo Sekgobela makes her acting debut

Lebo Sekgobela is set to touch more lives with her talent, and this time, she is exploring the world of acting.

The famous gospel singer, best known for her incredible vocals and her chart-topping worship song Lion of Judah, is making her debut in the film industry in an upcoming Mzansi Bioskop drama.

Gospel star, Lebo Sekgobela, will make her acting debut in a local drama called 'Ingozi.'

Ingozi is set around the story of a young, budding Kwaito star with dreams of making it big and escaping the criminal underworld he was lured into.

According to TimesLIVE, Sekgobela will take on the role of Zanele, and she said being on the show was a dream come true:

"Being part of the Ingozi cast was a dream come true. They taught me so much, and I got to work with an amazing and talented cast and crew."

She shared the official poster on her Instagram page and urged her fans and followers to set their reminders to catch her on TV.

Ingozi premieres on 20 July 2025 at 19:30, on Mzansi Bioskop, DStv channel 161.

Mzansi shows love to Lebo Sekgobela

South Africans heeded the call and are ready to watch their favourite gospel star in action.

Previously, Lebo sent a stern warning to her supporters after being alerted of scammers selling fake tickets to one of her concerts.

kamogelo_q_wesi teased:

"Connie Ferguson was found shaking!"

nomvulaletsiki was excited:

"Oh, wow, this is beautiful. Congratulations, Sis, I can’t wait!"

oupakev laughed:

"Who’s this? Chuck Norris was found shaking!"

Mzansi looks forward to watching Lebo Sekgobela in an upcoming show.

simphiwe.faith_matyila showed love to Lebo:

"Incredibly proud of you!"

paul_mmefi posted:

"Lebo, I can't wait to watch you on our screens."

pulengmarch cheered:

"Popopoh! Congratulations, sisi!"

