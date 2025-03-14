Gospel hitmaker Lebo Sekgobela took to social media and called out scammers who are selling fake tickets to her upcoming shows

The Lion Of Judah hitmaker advised her fans on reputable websites they can use to purchase legit tickets

Lebo noted that this is a recurring issue for many artists and stated that it sets them back massively

South African Gospel powerhouse Lebo Sekgobela is devastated after identifying a fake website used to sell tickets to her upcoming concert shows.

Lebo Sekgobela on scammers selling fake tickets

Taking to social media recently, Lebo Sekgobela, shared that her team has identified false websites that are selling fake tickets to her upcoming shows. Gospel lovers will gather at the Emperors Palace on 29 March 2025 for the Worshippers Unleashed show and again on 26 April for the Gospel Love and Soul.

On Instagram recently, the Lion Of Judah hitmaker advised her supporters on the reputable websites they can use to purchase legitimate tickets to her shows.

"Hi, family. We have noted some fake websites selling tickets to our shows. Please note that we only use TicketPro, Webtickets and Computicket as the online retailers! Anything else is not us! Thank you."

Lebo's concert includes Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo, singers Jaziel Brothers, Xolly Mncwango, Puleng March, Maleh and many more artists.

Fake websites cause artists major setbacks

Accroding to TshisaLIVE, Lebo noted that this is a recurring issue for a few artists, saying it is heartbreaking as artists lose out big time.

“I do not think I am the only one who has experienced this. Scammers have opened a fake ticket website to scam fans when we host events. It takes us back as artists, and I feel it was during those times when piracy was at a high level. It is like we are fighting a losing battle.”

“It is discouraging because you might think you planned something, but somebody wants to come and ride on that idea by selling fake tickets, just to make money out of artists. So it is heartbreaking," she expressed.

Lebo suggested that people should find stricter platforms to sell tickets. She also said people should be more informed as to where they can buy tickets and not fall for scams.

“I strongly feel we need to go back to the drawing board and think of a better option to sell tickets. I hope our people are more informed to know where to buy our tickets”

