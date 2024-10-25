Nhlanhla Mafu, lead singer of Mafikizolo, is reportedly focusing on her solo career and fashion business, NN Vintage, taking a break from the group

She recently released her wedding song Ngithanda Wena, featuring DJ Tira and Amatycooler

Mafu and bandmate Theo Kgosinkwe reportedly had a fallout, prompting both to explore individual careers while still managing Mafikizolo collectively with a separate manager

Mafikizolo lead singer Nhlanhla Mafu is reportedly focusing on her solo career and booming fashion business amid reports of Mafikizolo splitting.

Nhlanhla Mafu is allegedly focusing on her solo career. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nhlanhla Mafu takes a break from Mafikizolo

One-half of the Afro-pop group Mafikizolo, Nhlanhla Mafu, is allegedly taking a break from the group to focus on her solo career and fashion line NN Vintage. The star, who has been a part of Mafikizolo for almost three decades, recently released a wedding song featuring DJ Tira and Amatycooler titled Ngithanda Wena.

According to Fakaza News, a source close to the singer confirmed that she is now focusing on her career. The source said:

"She’s definitely pushing harder on her solo career and taking her own bookings outside of the duo.

Nhlanhla Mafu and Theo Kgosinkwe allegedly had a fallout

Further reports noted that the Mafikizolo members are focusing on their solo careers after having a major fallout earlier this year. Speaking about how they deal with management, Nhlanhla said they each have their managers and a different manager who oversees the Mafikizolo business.

Mafikizolo has been in the industry for decades, releasing timeless bangers, including Ngeke Balunge, Love Potion, Kwela Kwela and Khona. The pop duo has won several awards and had countless local and international shows.

Nhlanhla Mafu accused of misleading fans with her post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu has been accused of misleading her fans and colleagues with a recent post. The star made headlines after seemingly announcing that she had gotten married again.

Mzansi celebrated the news of Nhlanhla Mafu's marriage after the star's post a few days ago. Many believed she had tied the knot to her new man following the post.

