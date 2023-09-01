Mafikizolo lead singer Nhlanhla Mafu has reportedly hinted that she is leaving the group to pursue a solo career

The talented singer and fashion designer reportedly shared posts that made her followers think she wanted to exit the group

Nhlanhla Mafu is one of the founding members of the award-winning South African duo that has released several hits

Nhlanhla Mafu recently had her followers concerned when she seemingly hinted that she wants to leave Mafikizolo.

Nhlanhla Mafu has hinted that she is leaving Mafikizolo. Image: @nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Mafu shares personal booking details

Afro-pop singer Nhlanhla Mafu recently had the streets buzzing when she dropped hints about going solo. Mafa who is one of the founding members of the award-winning group Mafikizolo also shared posts about change.

Taking to her Instagram page, the seasoned performer and fashion designer shared an inspirational post about change. She also posted her personal booking details for those who might want to reach out to her. She wrote:

"Change is not just an inevitable force, it's a canvas of endless possibilities."

Nhlanhla Mafu's fans react to her posts

Social media users shared concerns after seeing Mafu's posts. Many felt the star was hinting that she parted ways with Theo, her long-time band member. Many headed to her timeline to confirm whether or not she was going solo.

@dlaminienoxy asked:

"No more Mafikizolo?"

@chefluciamthiyane commented:

"Yes my QUEEN ❤️"

@mavusanavhoo added:

"Change is good"

@ps_umind added:

"Going solo sis?"

@mrs_phuu noted:

"We see it an we love it"

Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Mafu will be showcasing her ‘NN Vintage’ brand at the NYC Fashion Week 2024

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that it has been 17 years since Nhlanhla Mafu began her clothing brand, and she is already ticking the NYC Fashion Week off her bucket list. The Mafikizolo singer told Briefly News that her mother inspired her clothing line.

Singer Nhlanhla Mafu announced on Wednesday, 30 August 2023, at the SA's Fashion Brand's showcasing at the upcoming Paris, Milan and NYC Fashion Week-Studio Shows announcement ceremony, that she will be showcasing her clothing brand NN Vintage at the NYC Fashion Week in 2024.

Source: Briefly News