DJ Zinhle looked like the superstar she is when she rocked up at the Summit Festival in a stylish outfit

The mother of two wore a pair of white thigh-high boots, a mini denim skirt and matching denim jacket

Fans loved the star's look and vibe at the event, many social media users said her set was one of the best

DJ Zinhle is slowly becoming a fashion icon. the star reminded her fans why she was regarded as one of the best-dressed stars in Mzansi when she rocked up at the Summit Festival looking all kinds of stylish.

DJ Zinhle's stunning look had Mzansi drooling. Image: @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle's outfit gets SA talking

It is safe to say DJ Zinhle ate and left no crumbs with her outfit at the Summit Festival. The star oozed elegance in a denim-on-denim look paired with white thigh-high boots.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Era by DJ Zinhle founder shared a glimpse of her look and performance at the event. She captioned the post:

"19 years later.. #iamaDJ So grateful!"

DJ Zinhle's fans react to her post

Mzansi loved their fav's post. Many people who attended the event praised her for her unmatched talent.

@taythankane said:

"Listen!!!!! I can't stop glancing at the videos I took of you, you brought a whole mood omg, your set "

@buhlejacobs commented:

"We love you so much. Hope I get to watch you live one day ❤️❤️❤️"

@yo.girrl.lindii added:

"19 years later ,she @djzinhle still looks 19 ❤️"

@goddess_zina_bailey noted:

" a concert pronto, summer is coming up "

@ttanya_h said:

"Still relevant and rocking, rock star❤️"

@vuyiseka_stokwe noted:

"19 years later @djzinhle you still the best and so humble ❤️"

@zukiswakhumalo commented:

"Loved you then , love you still fave ♥️"

Pearl Thusi sheds light on why she and DJ Zinhle are no longer close, remain friends despite differences

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi once again addressed her friendship with DJ Zinhle, explaining why they grew apart from each other.

Pearl Thusi was a guest on DJ Fresh's podcast What A Week, touching on her fading friendship with DJ Zinhle.

