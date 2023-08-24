Pearl Thusi has shed light on why she and her best friend, DJ Zinhle, are not as close as they were before

For some time now, fans have noticed that they rarely post each other on social media as often as they used to before

The actress said she and Zinhle are grown adults and sometimes have differences, like many people in friendships

Pearl Thusi says she and DJ Zinhle still remain sisters, more than friends. Image: @djzinhle, @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Zinhle and Pearl's friendship remains strong

Pearl Thusi was a guest on DJ Fresh's podcast What A Week, touching on her fading friendship with DJ Zinhle.

It's no secret that Zinhle and Pearl Thusi have not been as close as before, but Mama Pantha clarified that they are still friends.

She revealed that they had a tiff but said it is normal among friends. In fact, Pearl said she and Zinhle are more like sisters than anything.

"DJ Zinhle and I have always been friends, I consider Zinhle to be a sister, to be honest, and I have three sisters."

Pearl reckoned that, like many family quarrels, which result in silence for up to a year, it does not change the fact that they are still family.

"We're adults, we're growing, we're evolving. Sometimes we're going to have moments where we're not agreeing on things."

DJ Zinhle's marriage to blame? Pearl clarifies

The two stars used to live together at some point. When DJ Zinhle moved out, it was bound to make them spend more time apart than before.

They drifted even further apart when Zinhke welcomed her second child, Asante Mohosana, with her husband, Murdah Bongz.

But Pearl remains optimistic about their friendship as she understands they are building their empires.

"I must say that our lives have evolved...She's been through so much. She's building an empire."

DJ Zinhle and Moozlie get close

Moozlie, real name Nomuzi Mabena, was always a part of the squad, consisting of Pearl, Zinhle and singer Thabsie.

It just so happened that Zinhle and Moozlie grew closer than before.

They caused a stir on their recent vacation to the United States, where they rubbed shoulders with Usher.

DJ Zinhle on her everlasting sisterhood with Pearl Thusi

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle clapped back at rumours that she and Pearl Thusi were beefing.

"We have an everlasting sisterhood," said Zinhle, addressing the rumours that have plagued them for years.

