DJ Zinhle’s biography: age, career, boyfriend, daughters, net worth, house

DJ Zinhle is one of the most successful women in the South African entertainment industry. She has numerous awards and several flourishing business ventures to her name. Besides deejaying, Zinhle is also an author, entrepreneur, record producer, singer, and proud mother. What else is there to know about the celebrated South African DJ?

DJ Zinhle is inarguably one of the most influential figures in the modern-day South African music industry. Here is a quick look at her details.

Profile summary

Full name: Ntombezinhle Jiyane

Ntombezinhle Jiyane Date of birth: 30th December 1982

30th December 1982 DJ Zinhle's age: 39 years (as of April 2022)

39 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 126

126 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements: 34-25-34 inches

34-25-34 inches Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Bongani Mohosana

Bongani Mohosana Children: Kairo and Asante

Kairo and Asante Mother: Jabu Jiyane

Jabu Jiyane Siblings: Gugu and Zak

Gugu and Zak Profession: DJ, singer, entrepreneur, author

DJ, singer, entrepreneur, author Alma mater: University of Johannesburg

University of Johannesburg DJ Zinhle's Instagram: @djzinhle

@djzinhle Twitter: @DjZinhle

@DjZinhle Facebook: DJ ZINHLE

DJ ZINHLE Spotify: DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle Apple Music: DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle Tidal: DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Genres: House, dance, electronic

House, dance, electronic Labels: Universal Music South Africa, Kalawa Jazmee

DJ Zinhle's biography

How old is DJ Zinhle? The entertainer was born on 30th December 1982 and is 39 years old as of 2022. Where is DJ Zinhle originally from? She was born and raised in Dannhauser, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal. She has a close relationship with her family and often visits her mother, Jabu Jiyane. She has two siblings, sister Gugu and brother Zak.

The deejay attended Siyamukela High School in Emadadeni, Newcastle, and later pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (Marketing) degree at the University of Johannesburg.

Who was DJ Zinhle before fame?

Her dream was to become a television presenter. In an interview with IOL, she revealed that she looked up to YOTV presenters. However, the dream did not materialise. Instead, she studied marketing at university and was so good at it that she was offered a teaching position.

Around the time she received the teaching offer, her brother opened her eyes to deejaying, and by 2004, she had become an established DJ playing at various events and clubs.

As she continued to achieve success in the then male-dominated field, the DJ founded FUSE Academy in 2009. The school was established to help aspiring female DJs, and it ceased its operations in 2019.

Becoming Africa's top female DJ

The DJ has risen over the years to establish her seat at the deejaying industry's top level. Her illustrious career has seen her travel the world to give her fans top-rated entertainment. Her skills were recognised in 2018 and 2019 when she was named Top Female DJ in Africa by DJaneTop.

In March 2020, Forbes Africa announced her as the winner of the Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award 2020. She was also recognised as one of the 21 most powerful African women by Oprah's O magazine.

The DJ is also a talented singer and has released numerous hit tracks. DJ Zinhle's Indlovu featuring Lloyiso is one of her most popular tracks. She also has several albums and EPs under her belt, some of the most popular being Let's Dance, and My Name Is.

Has DJ Zinhle written a book?

In 2018, the DJ released a book called Meeting Your Power: Returning Home to Yourself. She co-wrote it with Nokubona, and it became an instant best-seller. The book was intended as a message to the modern woman, encouraging her to step into her starring role in life.

Who is DJ Zinhle currently dating?

DJ Zinhle believes in authenticity and genuine connection when it comes to matters of the heart. The mother of two describes herself as a hopeless romantic who believes in a genuine connection between two lovers. Who is DJ Zinhle dating? His name is Bongani ‘Murdah Bongz’ Mohosana. She often posts photos of him on her social media pages.

Bongani is a renowned South African singer and record producer.

Did DJ Zinhle and Bongani have a customary wedding?

Rumour has it that DJ Zinhle's husband paid lobola and that he and the famous DJ are now married. This came after a leaked photo showed the DJ in a long, traditional makoti dress and a doek (headgear).

Previous relationships

The entrepreneur has an interesting love life that has always attracted public attention. Her most publicised romance was with Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, commonly known as AKA. Kiernan is a South African rapper, songwriter, record producer, singer, and entrepreneur. The two first sparked romance rumours in 2012, and they soon started serving relationship goals.

Why did DJ Zinhle and AKA break up?

Things started falling apart in 2015 when the DJ accused AKA of having an affair with renowned TV and radio presenter Bonang Matheba. On the other hand, AKA levelled several accusations at the DJ, stating that they were the reasons behind the breakup.

According to him, Zinhle used her age to control him, disrespected him by partying with Cassper Nyovest and allowed her friends to meddle in the relationship.

After calling it quits with the rapper, DJ Zinhle started dating Brendon Naidoo, a South African entrepreneur, in 2016. The relationship did not last long, and the two went their separate ways in 2017.

Zinhle surprised her fans in 2018 when she rekindled her relationship with rapper AKA. She seemed to have patched things with him, but fans quickly criticised her move. The two broke up again in late 2019.

DJ Zinhle's children

The award-winning DJ is a proud mother of two daughters. Her firstborn is Kairo Owethu Forbes, born from the relationship with the DJ's ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA. Kairo was born in July 2015 and is quite popular among Zinhle's fans. The seven-year-old has an Instagram account with a million followers.

DJ Zinhle's new baby, Asante Mohosana, was born sometime around the end of 2021 and is currently a few months old. Zinhle occasionally posts the kid's photos on Instagram.

How tall is DJ Zinhle?

The popular deejay is 5’5” (165 centimetres tall) and weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes. Her body measures 34-25-34 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

DJ Zinhle's businesses

The renowned DJ has a remarkable entrepreneurial spirit and has several businesses to her name. Here is a look at the most prominent ones.

Jiyane Atelier

This home décor company was founded in 2019 and deals in customised interior design. According to its website, the company focuses on creating a high-end retail environment that focuses on customer service combined, paying close attention to detail, and with a feel for what each piece would feel like in the customer's own environment.

Hair Majesty

This company deals with the sourcing and sale of Peruvian hair wigs. The DJ's inspiration to start Hair Majesty came from her love for wigs. She felt that each wig gave her a new feeling and a reminder that she was a queen.

eraBYDJZINHLE

eraBYDJZINHLE is a fashion accessory brand founded in 2012. The brand embodies style and sophistication and initially started as a timepiece specific brand that has expanded into a wide range of accessories.

Boulevard Wine

In October 2020, the award-winning female entertainer acquired equity in Boulevard Nectar Rosé, a French wine brand. She then became its CEO, with some of her duties entailing finding a broader market for the brand.

What happened to DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi?

Pearl Thusi is a renowned South African actress and model best known for her roles as Dayana Mampasi in Quantico and Patricia Kopong in The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency. Pearl and the DJ were once an inseparable pair. They were essentially the best-known celebrity friends in South Africa.

However, their fans have recently noticed that the two never seem to spend any time together and even barely communicate on social media. Rumours have it that the friendship has been strained for unknown reasons.

DJ Zinhle's house

In 2020, the DJ moved into her gorgeous mansion in Johannesburg. Since moving in, she has been posting pictures and videos of the house on Instagram. The house has numerous stylish and elegant features that make it both functional and beautiful.

What is DJ Zinhle's net worth?

In recent years, the entertainer has been making boss moves, both in her career and business ventures. This has earned her quite a fortune. According to Apumone, her current net worth is $3 million.

How much does it cost to hire DJ Zinhle?

Zinhle is one of the most in-demand deejays in South Africa. To have her appear at your gig, you will reportedly have to part with R100,000.

What qualifications does DJ Zinhle have?

She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in marketing. She graduated from the University of Johannesburg and immediately got offered a teaching position. She learned how to deejay from her brother.

how old is DJ Zinhle's boyfriend?

Bongani Mohosana is currently a few months shy of his 35th birthday. He was born on 9th June 1987.

What does DJ Zinhle do for a living?

Zinhle works as a professional DJ, record producer, businesswoman, and musician.

How do I contact DJ Zinhle?

Here are the various channels one can use to contact the famous DJ.

Email: bookings@djzinhle.com

bookings@djzinhle.com Telephone: +27 (0) 79 596 5268

+27 (0) 79 596 5268 Social media: One can also send a message on DJ Zinhle's IG, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

DJ Zinhle remains a source of inspiration to numerous people in and beyond South Africa. Some people take a lifetime to achieve what the celebrated deejay has. Even more interesting is that she is still cementing her legacy with remarkable achievements in the music and business sectors.

