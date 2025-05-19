Who is Nathalie Dompé? Meet Chamath Palihapitiya's wife

Nathalie Dompè gained broader public attention following her marriage to venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. She is also recognised as a pioneering business leader and former model. Nathalie is reshaping the future of biotech and investment in Europe.

Nathalie is a former model and the CEO of Dompé Holdings , an Italian biopharmaceutical company.

and the , an Italian biopharmaceutical company. She is the second wife of Chamath Palihapitiya, a Silicon Valley venture capital investor .

a . Nathalie and her husband share two children.

Full name Nathalie Dompé Gender Female Date of birth 5 February 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Milan, Italy Current residence Palo Alto, California, United States Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Sergio Dompé Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Spouse Chamath Palihapitiya Children 2 University University of the Arts London; Bocconi University, Milan Profession Businesswoman, former model Net worth $4.5 million Social media X (Twitter) LinkedIn

Who is Palihapitiya's wife, Nathalie Dompé?

Nathalie Dompé is an Italian business executive and former model. She is also known as Chamath Palihapitiya’s wife. Forbes published that her husband is a Silicon Valley venture capital investor.

Chamath sponsors and invests in special-purpose acquisition companies and has merged with Clover Health. His wife shared a loved-up picture with him on Valentine's Day in 2021 on X with the caption:

Happy Valentine’s @chamath. We fall and we get up again and never stop having fun.

Nathalie Dompé's educational background

The Italian businesswoman studied for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree at the Università Bocconi between 2005 and 2008. She achieved a cumulative GPA of 99 out of 110.

Between 2009 and 2010, she completed a foundation degree programme in theatre at the University of the Arts, London. She took courses like classical literature and dance and voice.

Exploring Chamath Palihapitiya and Nathalie Dompé's relationship

Chamath Palihapitiya began dating Nathalie in February 2018, following his divorce from his first wife, Brigette Lau. They were introduced by their mutual friend Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former US President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Chamath Palihapitiya and Nathalie married in 2023 in a private wedding ceremony at Castello Brown in Italy. As Vanity Fair published, those in attendance, including Elon Musk, were made to sign a clause prohibiting them from publishing photos and videos of the wedding.

In January 2025, Palihapitiya shared a photo he took with his wife on his verified X account. He accompanied it with the caption:

Only in America can you chase your dreams, take risks, grind for decades and find a wife you don’t deserve.

Who are Nathalie Dompé's children?

Nathalie shares two children with her husband: Sergio and Talità. Before marrying Nathalie, Chamath Palihapitiya was married to Brigette Lau. Chamath Palihapitiya’s first wife, Brigette, is a Canadian-American venture capitalist and businesswoman.

Brigette is a partner with Social Capital and co-owner of its management company. The couple met after Palihapitiya graduated from the University of Waterloo and moved to California to be with her. They married in 2008.

Chamath Palihapitiya’s ex-wife was pivotal in the firm’s early success before their divorce in 2018.

What led to Chamath’s divorce?

Details about Chamath’s divorce from his ex-wife are not public knowledge, but it happened in February 2018 in San Mateo County, California. As the Institutional Investor shared, he found happiness in his professional life. In his words:

Everything was so successful. I’m working and working and working, but I wasn’t happy. And then, as I sought happiness in my personal life, I found happiness in my professional life.

While their relationship lasted, the two had three children together.

Who is the CEO of Dompé Holdings?

Nathalie Dompé serves as the CEO of Dompé Holdings. The company is a diversified holding company in Europe with business interests in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and hi-tech.

Before assuming the position, she was the company's Vice President, Business Development. On her LinkedIn page, she said:

I am leading Business Development for the Dompé Group, working closely with the leadership team on market development and strategic positioning for all new drugs launched by Dompé in the United States.

How much is Nathalie Dompé worth?

As reported by Net Worth Analysis and TheCityCeleb, Nathalie Dompé’s net worth is $4.5 million. Her wealth stems from her executive role at Dompé Holdings.

Nathalie Dompé is more than just the spouse of Chamath Palihapitiya, the owner of Social Capital. She is a successful businesswoman and an inspiring figure in the European pharmaceutical industry. She has carved a unique path through her leadership at Dompé Holdings and modelling career.

