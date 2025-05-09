Adria Arjona's husband: Her past marriage and new love with Jason Momoa

The topic regarding Adria Arjona's husband has been making headlines since her relationship with action heartthrob Jason Momoa went public. Both have been previously married, and wedding bells may be ringing again. In 2024, a source told People:

Their connection is real. Like him, she is genuine, easy to be with, and has a good sense of humour. They relate to each other on another level.

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona at Cineworld Leicester Square in 2025 (L). The couple at the Radio City Music Hall in 2025 (R). Photo: Karwai Tang, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Adria Arjona's profile summary

Full name Adria Arjona Torres Gender Female Date of birth 25 April 1992 Age 33 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace San Juan, Puerto Rico Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Height 5'5" (165 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Partner Jason Momoa Parents Leslie Torres and Ricardo Arjona Siblings 2 Profession Actress Net worth Between $2 million and $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Adria Arjona and her lawyer ex-husband were together for about four years

The Blink Twice actress allegedly announced her engagement to Puerto Rico native Edgardo Canales in August 2018 after about two years of dating. A year later, the couple purportedly tied the knot at the Hotel Casa Santo Domingo in Guatemala.

Canales and Arjona debuted on the red carpet as a married couple at the 2020 Vanity Fair after-party. However, they quietly separated in 2023 and finalised their divorce on 25th December.

Adria Arjona during the 2019 world premiere of 6 Underground at Dongdaemun Design Plaza. Photo: Christopher Jue

Arjona's ex-spouse works in entertainment law

An alumnus of the Southwestern Law School, Edgardo Canales has previously served as the Director, Business and Legal Affairs at STX Entertainment. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been the Business Affairs Executive at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios since June 2024.

Edgardo Canales and Adria Arjona during the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L). The actress at the 2024 premiere of Twisters (R). Photo: Ian West, Axelle (modified by author)

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona allegedly met on the set of the 2021 film Sweet Girl

In the Netflix thriller, Jason and Adria portray Amanda and Ray Cooper (a married couple). Although their relationship timeline remains a mystery, Jason confirmed he was off the market during a May 2024 fan interview at Basingstoke Comic Con, saying:

I have been in a relationship for a while. Although you will soon find out who my girlfriend is, I am enjoying the privacy surrounding my love life now.

On 20 May 2024, the Aquaman star made his relationship with Adria official in an Instagram post in which he called her "My Love."

The couple went red carpet official in February 2025

On 14th February, Arjona and Momoa commemorated Valentine's Day and the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall.

They walked the red carpet again for SNL50's three-hour live show two days later. On 11th March, the duo attended Black Bag's special screening at Bourdon House in London.

Aquaman was previously married to his childhood crush

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet during the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

When Jason Momoa was 8, he saw Lisa Bonet on The Cosby Show and crushed on her. Fast forward to 2005, when the duo met at the Los Angeles jazz club.

They dated for about 12 years before getting married in October 2017. Bonet and Momoa announced their split in January 2022.

In January 2024, Lisa filed for divorce, listing their date of separation as 7 October 2020. Although she cited irreconcilable differences, a source told People that the split was due to their diverging career paths.

They were terrific for years until they no longer were.

The ex-couple maintains a healthy co-parenting relationship

Jason and Lisa welcomed both their children before their wedding in 2017. Their daughter, Lola Lolani, was born in July 2007, while their son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, was born in December 2008.

The actress has another daughter, Zoë Kravitz, from her previous marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz.

FAQs

The Game of Thrones star went public with his relationship with Adria a few months after his ex-wife filed for divorce. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

How old is Adria Arjona?

Adria (33 as of 2025) was born on 25 April 1992 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Her parents are Leslie Torres and Ricardo Arjona. She has two brothers.

Are Glen Powell and Adria Arjona together?

Despite Glen Powell and Adria Arjona's strong on-screen chemistry on Hit Man, they have never dated. They are good friends in real life.

Adria Arjona and Jason Momoa during the 2025 special screening of Black Bag at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

What is the age difference between Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona?

Jason (born on 1 August 1979) is 13 years older than Arjona. Considering that his ex-wife was older than he, the actor appears to have no age-related issues regarding his romantic relationships.

How old was Jason Momoa when he married Lisa Bonet?

The Dune actor was 26 when he met his now ex-wife, Lisa. She was 49, and he was 38 at their wedding in October 2017.

Momoa has a notable dating history, including relationships with Eiza González and Simmone Jade Mackinnon.

How rich is Jason Momoa?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason is worth $40 million. His income primarily stems from his successful acting career. Momoa reportedly bagged over $20 million starring in Aquaman.

Adria Arjona and her ex-husband, Edgardo Canales, were married from 2019 to 2023. As of 2024, the actress has been in a romantic relationship with See star Jason Momoa.

